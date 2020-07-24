Latest News
China successfully launches its first independent “Tianwen-1“ mission to Red Planet
China has successfully launched its first independent Mars mission, Tianwen-1, on a Long March 5 rocket from Hainan Island’s Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Thursday.
The Space.com wrote that the Tianwen-1 consists of an orbiter and a lander/rover duo, a combination of craft that had never before launched together toward the Red Planet.
The ambition of Tianwen-1 is especially striking given that it’s China’s first stab at a full-on Mars mission. (The nation did launch a Red Planet orbiter called Yinghuo-1 in November 2011, but that launch failed, leaving the probes trapped in Earth orbit.
The probe is expected to reach the Red Planet in February 2021.
If it succeeds, Tianwen-1 (Questions to Heaven) will be the first-ever Mars expedition to complete orbiting, landing, and roving in a single mission.
“The lander/rover pair will touch down on the Martian surface two to three months later somewhere within Utopia Planitia, a large plain in the planet’s Northern Hemisphere that also welcomed NASA’s Viking 2 Lander in 1976,” the Space.com said.
According to the article, the solar-powered rover will then spend about 90 Martian days, or sols, studying its surroundings in detail.
It comes as a week ago, the UAE launched its Mars Mission called Hope – the first attempt to go interplanetary by any Arab country.
Political turmoil; four governors ruling Jawzjan
Northern Jawzjan province, amidst political tensions, is being ruled by four governors including the Taliban designated governor.
Lutfullah Azizi was appointed as the provincial governor for Jawzjan six months ago by the Independent Directorate of Local Governance, but since then he stays in the capital Kabul and failed to take the Jawzjan rein due to apparently the opposition of Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum.
Mawlavi Abdul Hai Hayat, Dostum designated governor, now considers himself as the real governor of Jawzjan as he receives people at Dostum’s Palace in Sheberghan, capital of the province.
He monitors the presence of the local authorities and they are apparently accountable to him.
“People come me and as the governor I handle everything,” Bayat told Ariana News correspondent Ahmad Farshad Saleh.
On the other hand, Mawlavi Sunatullah, the Taliban Shadow Governor also rules in parts of the province.
Meanwhile, Abdul Qadir Malia is working as a caretaker of Jawzjan. He yet to hand over his office to the new governor.
In an interview with Ariana News, Mr. Malia confirmed the existing political turmoil.
Bator Yakhchi, the son of Ahmad Eshchi Dostums’ political rival, has been the district governor of Jawzjan’s Aqcha for the past nine years.
Yakhchi, however, was not allowed to go to his office following tensions between Marshal Dostum and Ahmad Ishchi, another person is working as Aqcha’s governor but Bator Yakhchi gets the privileges of a district governor
Jawzjan is governed by two governors, designated Taliban governor, and a caretaker, with the exception of one district, nine other districts have been closed by the Taliban and at least four other districts are under siege by the Taliban.
Five bodies of Afghan migrants who drowned in Turkey return home
The bodies of five Afghans who drowned when their boat capsized in a lake in Turkey last month were returned to Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The Afghan embassy in Turkey announced earlier this week that 59 migrants had died while crossing Van Lake in Turkey. Of the total, 29 were Afghans.
Earlier this week, Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Immigrants and Repatriations said: “It has been agreed with Kam Air Airlines about transferring the bodies to Kabul. They will be brought from Istanbul and Ankara to Kabul for free by Kam Air.”
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time also called on all Afghans to contact the ministry if they had lost contact with relatives.
This week, officials in Turkey were able to identify 29 Afghans. The rest of the migrants were mostly from Pakistan and Iran.
AP meanwhile reported that Hashmatullah Noor was at the Kabul airport shortly before dawn to collect the bodies of his 19-year-old niece and nephew. He lost 10 relatives, all of them under 22 years old, in the tragedy.
He told AP: “There are no jobs, only war. Our young people have no choice but to leave.”
Reports indicate the boat, carrying between 55 and 60 migrants, was reported missing on June 27. Turkish authorities have said smugglers transport migrants across Lake Van, from Iran, in order to avoid police and military checkpoints.
Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a key crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe.
AP reported that Turkish authorities have detained five people in connection with the tragedy and have removed a local administrator from office.
Meanwhile, according to Ansari, 35,000 Afghans applied for asylum in the European Union last year.
This is not however the first boat to capsize in Lake Van. Another boat, also carrying Afghans along with Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, capsized in December last year. Seven people died in this incident.
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
Turkey’s state-run aid agency delivered sporting and office equipment to the Herat Paralympic Federation in western Afghanistan earlier this week, Anadolu Agency reported.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ali Ergun Cinar, coordinator for the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), said the agency also renovated the federation’s sports equipment store.
He said the equipment donated to them was meant to help Afghan athletes excel in their respective fields and contribute to their country’s successes.
Nader Shah Heydari, head of the Paralympic body, said 250 athletes have trained with the federation since it was established six years ago, AA reported.
He said 15 of those Paralympic athletes went on to win medals for Afghanistan.
