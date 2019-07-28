China Stresses on Support of Peace Process by International Community

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2019)

China Stresses on the support of the peace process by the international community and preparations for the upcoming presidential election.

“The preparation of the election and the peace reconciliation process are moving ahead side by side as the security situation is a source of concern and humanity situation remains grim,” said Ma Zhaoxu, the permanent representative of China to UN.

“The United Nations and the international community must continue to support the Afghan political and reconciliation process, its preparation for the presidential election, and its capacity in fighting terrorism and maintaining stability,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the representatives of other countries in UN stress that the women rights and human rights should be preserved in the peace process.

“Whatever outcome the political process has that these rights which have been achieved so far have to be guaranteed,” said Christoph Heusgen.

Moreover, Dian Triansyah Djani, the permanent representative of Indonesia to the UN, says that Indonesia believes that the presence of women in the peace negotiations can contribute to the sustainably in Afghanistan.

This comes as eight round of talks between the Taliban and the U.S. after which the probable direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.