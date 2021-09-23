China senior diplomat says economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2021)

Representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan have met with Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund and other officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to discuss international recognition of the new government.

A spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said its representatives would work to persuade the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate government and to prevent an economic crisis in Afghanistan.

“The meeting was focused more on how to force the international community to recognize the government in Afghanistan,” said Saeed Khosti, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Emirate.

Photos from the meeting show that Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan, as well as China’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong were present.

Attending the meeting from the IEA’s side were members of the interim government, including acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Minister of Finance Hedayatullah Badri.

“One of the goals of this visit could be to discuss the cabinet, which should be comprehensive,” said Tafseer Seyaposh, an Afghan women’s rights activist.

Meanwhile, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and former Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah say they have discussed the need for an inclusive government with representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan.

In an interview with Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Karzai said it was critical to have an inclusive government that was acceptable to everyone.

“Bringing peace of mind and a peaceful life to people is the first; The government should be inclusive and all the people should consider themselves partners in it, and secondly; The values that are respected by the people, such as unity and national unity and independence of life, should be realized, and thirdly, the prosperity of the country; the only way is for all people to see themselves in the body of government and all educated, both men and women,” Karzai said.

So far no country has yet recognized the new government in Afghanistan stating that they will do so once an inclusive government has been formed and when assurances are given on preserving human rights and women’s rights, along with assurances that Afghan territory will not be used to launch attacks against any countries.