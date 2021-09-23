Latest News
China senior diplomat says economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end
China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the various unilateral sanctions or restrictions on Afghanistan should be lifted as soon as possible, Reuters reported.
According to the report economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Wang at a virtual G20 foreign ministers meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves are national assets that should belong to the country’s people and be used by its own people, and not be used as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure on Afghanistan, he said.
Latest News
UK’s PM says future aid to Afghanistan hinges on IEA’s anti-terror stance
The United Kingdom has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a harbor for terrorist groups.
In an interview with NBC on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that future aid of the international community to Afghanistan depends on the IEA’s commitments in counter-terrorism.
“What we’ve got to do, is work together as the West to say to the new authorities in Afghanistan, in Kabul, look you want our cash, we want to engage with you but Afghanistan can’t be a breeding ground for terror anymore,” Johnson stated.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Iman Khan, meanwhile, said that Islamabad along with regional countries would make a “collective” decision on whether to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan or not.
In an interview with BBC, Khan stated: “All neighbors will get together and see how they progress…Whether to recognize them or not will be a collective decision.”
Zabihullah Mujahid, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, stated Afghanistan wants to expand its relations with foreign countries based on its national interests.
“As far as the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan is concerned, we are committed to developing foreign relations. We want to have a positive and good relationship. We want such a relationship based on good diplomatic principles and based on neutral economic relations,” Mujahid said.
Latest News
Russia, China, Pakistan envoys meet with IEA on recognizing govt
Representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan have met with Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund and other officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to discuss international recognition of the new government.
A spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said its representatives would work to persuade the international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate government and to prevent an economic crisis in Afghanistan.
“The meeting was focused more on how to force the international community to recognize the government in Afghanistan,” said Saeed Khosti, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Emirate.
Photos from the meeting show that Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan, as well as China’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong were present.
Attending the meeting from the IEA’s side were members of the interim government, including acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Minister of Finance Hedayatullah Badri.
“One of the goals of this visit could be to discuss the cabinet, which should be comprehensive,” said Tafseer Seyaposh, an Afghan women’s rights activist.
Meanwhile, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and former Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah say they have discussed the need for an inclusive government with representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan.
In an interview with Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Karzai said it was critical to have an inclusive government that was acceptable to everyone.
“Bringing peace of mind and a peaceful life to people is the first; The government should be inclusive and all the people should consider themselves partners in it, and secondly; The values that are respected by the people, such as unity and national unity and independence of life, should be realized, and thirdly, the prosperity of the country; the only way is for all people to see themselves in the body of government and all educated, both men and women,” Karzai said.
So far no country has yet recognized the new government in Afghanistan stating that they will do so once an inclusive government has been formed and when assurances are given on preserving human rights and women’s rights, along with assurances that Afghan territory will not be used to launch attacks against any countries.
Latest News
IEA names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s UN ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, Reuters reported.
Muttaqi asked to speak during the annual high-level meeting of the General Assembly, which finishes on Monday.
Guterres’ spokesperson, Farhan Haq, confirmed Muttaqi’s letter.
The move sets up a showdown with Ghulam Ishaqzai, the UN ambassador in New York representing Afghanistan’s government ousted last month by the IEA.
Haq said the rival requests for Afghanistan’s UN seat had been sent to a nine-member credentials committee, whose members include the United States, China and Russia. The committee is unlikely to meet on the issue before Monday, so it is doubtful that the IEA foreign minister will address the world body, Reuters reported.
Eventual UN acceptance of the ambassador of the IEA would be an important step in the new government’s bid for international recognition, which could help unlock badly needed funds for the cash-strapped Afghan economy.
Guterres has said that the IEA’s desire for international recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.
The IEA’s letter said Ishaqzai’s mission “is considered over and that he no longer represents Afghanistan,” said Haq.
Until a decision is made by the credentials committee Ishaqzai will remain in the seat, according to the General Assembly rules. He is currently scheduled to address the final day of the meeting on September 27, but it was not immediately clear if any countries might object in the wake of the Islamic Emirate’s letter.
The committee traditionally meets in October or November to assess the credentials of all UN members before submitting a report for General Assembly approval before the end of the year. The committee and General Assembly usually operate by consensus on credentials, diplomats said.
Others members of the committee are the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Sweden.
China senior diplomat says economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end
Gases from Canaries’ volcano not harmful to humans, official says
UK’s PM says future aid to Afghanistan hinges on IEA’s anti-terror stance
Russia, China, Pakistan envoys meet with IEA on recognizing govt
IEA names Afghan UN envoy, asks to speak to world leaders
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Sola: Convening of UN General Assembly discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate calls on international community to recognize the IEA government
Morning News Show: ISIS-K attacks in Nangarhar discussed
Sola: Formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Daesh claims responsibility for Nangarhar explosions
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was ‘tragic mistake’
-
COVID-195 days ago
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 226.8 mln, death toll tops 4.66 mln: WHO
-
Latest News5 days ago
Regional powers urge US to engage with Islamic Emirate
-
Latest News3 days ago
40 suspects arrested in connection with Nangarhar explosions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Female teachers concerned about their future
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad confirms Qatar plane carrying Americans leaves Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul municipality drawing up service plans, order removal of T-walls
-
Latest News5 days ago
Officials confirm two killed, 13 wounded in Nangarhar explosions