Science & Technology
China sends lunar rover to probe object on far side of moon
China has launched an investigation into a mystery object spotted on the far side of the moon.
The object, shaped like a hut, was spotted in November, two years after the Yutu-2 rover landed, Reuters reported.
It was found 80-meters away from the rover’s location and engineers say it may take up to three months for the rover to reach the site.
Photographs of the mystery object have sparked many to take to the internet to guess what it is.
Science & Technology
Samsung Elec to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Tuesday it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions and named new co-CEOs in its biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on growing its logic chip business, Reuters reported.
The sweeping move is the latest sign of centralised change at the world’s largest memory chip and smartphone maker, after Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee was paroled in August from a bribery conviction.
The head of visual display business, Han Jong-hee, was promoted to vice chairman and co-CEO, and will lead the newly merged division spanning mobile and consumer electronics as well as continuing to lead the TV business.
Han has risen through the ranks in Samsung’s visual display business, without experience in mobile.
Kyung Kye-hyun, CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics (009150.KS), was named co-CEO of Samsung Electronics and will lead the chip and components division, read the report.
The newly merged businesses differ in size. The mobile business made 3.36 trillion won ($2.84 billion) in operating profit in the July-September quarter, compared to consumer electronics’ 760 billion won.
Other high-profile promotions included naming as vice chairman Chung Hyun-ho, the head of a “task force” which analysts said is a central coordination unit for decision-making in Samsung Electronics and affiliate companies.
“There may be more prompt execution of funds or decision-making,” said Kim Sun-woo, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
According to the report the last time Samsung Electronics named new CEOs was in late 2017.
Samsung Group is focusing on areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics and biopharmaceuticals, and plans to invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in these fields in the next three years.
Group flagship Samsung Electronics is aiming to overtake TSMC (2330.TW) to become No. 1 in chip contract manufacturing by 2030 by investing about $150 billion into logic chip businesses including foundries.
According to Reuters late last month, Samsung chose Taylor, Texas as the site of a planned $17 billion U.S. chip plant after months of deliberation, coinciding with Lee’s first business trip to the United States in five years.
Science & Technology
Tesla launches electric quad bike in U.S. for kids
Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has launched an electric quad bike for kids in the United States for $1,900, two years after the electric-car maker introduced the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) along with its pickup vehicle Cybertruck, Reuters reported.
The four-wheel ATV – “Cyberquad for Kids” – is inspired by the Cybertruck model and will begin shipping in 2-4 weeks, according to the company website.
According to the report the bike, however, cannot be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico, Tesla said.
Musk had tweeted in 2019 that an electric ATV will arrive as an option for Tesla’s much-anticipated and yet-to-be-launched Cybertruck, whose production has been facing challenges due to supply chain problems.
From launching an agave-based liquor “Tesla Tequila” to a humanoid robot prototype “Tesla Bot,” the company has come up with multiple quirky products in the past, read the report.
Science & Technology
Google to ban political advertising ahead of Philippine election
Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it will ban political advertising on its platform in the run-up to Philippine elections in May next year to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte.
The move comes amid pressure on social media platforms over their handling of political advertising during the U.S. presidential election in 2020, Reuters reported.
Social media platforms have become political battlegrounds in the Southeast Asian nation, with studies showing Filipinos top the rankings globally for time spent on social media.
Election advertisements that promote or oppose any political party or the candidacy of any person or party for public office, would not be allowed to run between February 8 to May 9, next year, Google said in an update to its political content policy.
The dates cover the period of campaigning in the Philippines up to election day on May 9.
Google said notifications would be sent to affected advertisers about the policy update.
Google has banned political advertising on its platform before, including in Canada’s federal election in 2019 and before an election in Singapore in 2020.
Social media platforms like Facebook have helped strengthen Duterte’s support base, with analysts regarding them as instrumental in his election victory in 2016.
The Philippines will choose a successor to Duterte, who under the constitution is not allowed to seek another term, but will be standing for a senator’s seat.
Tahawol: Tensions between foreign countries over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mullah Hibatullah’s decree about Afghans who want to leave the country discussed
Zerbena: Transport situation in the country discussed
Haqqani’s lay foundation stone of new madrassa in Paktia
China sends third shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries in UK
Heavy rains in India and Sri Lanka leave 41 dead
Tahawol: Tensions between foreign countries over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mullah Hibatullah’s decree about Afghans who want to leave the country discussed
Zerbena: Transport situation in the country discussed
Tahawol: Former US diplomat’s comments over withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Former US ambassador’s comments on US betrayal of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan to let Afghan trucks transport wheat from India to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic countries to meet on Afghanistan crisis on Dec. 19
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Passport offices to open in another 14 provinces: IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar in talks with Turkey on managing Kabul Airport
-
World4 days ago
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured
-
Featured4 days ago
Uzbekistan’s Samarkand city named 2023 World Tourism Capital
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul’s air pollution a serious ‘threat to life’, say doctors