Latest News
China seizes US consulate in Chengdu, China
China took over the premises of the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday, after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China’s ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas, Reuters reported.
The seizure capped a dramatic escalation in tensions between the world’s two biggest economies that began when employees at China’s Houston consulate were seen burning documents in a courtyard last Tuesday, hours before Beijing announced that it had been ordered to leave the facility.
The US consulate in Chengdu, in Sichuan province, was closed as of 10am on Monday, and Chinese authorities had entered the building from the front door, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
On Friday, Beijing announced that it had asked the United States to close its Chengdu post, and gave the Americans 72 hours to vacate, the same amount of time China was given to leave its Houston mission, which was shut on Friday.
“We are disappointed by the Chinese Communist Party’s decision and will strive to continue our outreach to the people in this important region through our other posts in China,” a US State Department spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.
At midday on Monday, police removed a roadblock that had restricted access to the Chengdu facility, and dozens of passersby stopped to take photos and videos.
One man stood across the street and played the Chinese national anthem from his phone.
Grey sheet-like material was placed over the spot near the entrance where a plaque had been affixed, and over the place where there was large lettering saying “US Consulate General”.
According to Reuters, the US embassy issued a video in Chinese on its Twitter feed: “The US consulate in Chengdu has been proudly promoting the mutual understanding between Americans and the people in Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan and Tibet since 1985. We will forever miss you,” it said.
The American flag was no longer flying at the consulate having been lowered at 6:18am on Monday, according to video shot by a journalist and shared by state broadcaster CCTV on its Twitter-like Weibo account.
The eagle on top of the flagpole remained.
On Sunday night, a crane was seen entering the consulate compound and hoisting at least one container onto a large truck.
The Chengdu consulate opened in 1985 and had almost 200 employees, including about 150 locally hired staff, according to its website. It was not immediately clear how many had been working there at the time of its closure, after US diplomats were evacuated from China because of the coronavirus pandemic.
US-China relations have plunged to their worst in decades over a range of disputes, from trade and technology to the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a speech calling a more assertive approach to China the “mission of our time”.
Featured
Taliban political chief warns US to withdraw as per Doha agreement
The Taliban’s political chief, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, warned on Sunday that the group “would make the necessary decisions” if the US failed to leave Afghanistan within the timeline agreed to earlier this year.
In an interview with Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Baradar said the US-Taliban agreement, signed earlier this year in Doha, stipulated the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within a 14-month timeline.
The results of the implementation of the Doha agreement with the US have been positive so far. In the first stage, the US announced it has evacuated five military bases, and the number of American troops has been reduced to 8,600, as this process continues,” he told Tasnim.
“However, if the foreign forces do not leave Afghanistan on schedule, the Islamic Emirate will make the necessary decisions,” the Taliban’s political chief warned.
On intra-Afghan talks for the peace process in Afghanistan, Baradar underlined that there is no hidden agreement between the group and the US.
The Taliban insist that the Afghan government “should release the Islamic Emirate prisoners according to the Doha agreement to prepare the ground for the launch of intra-Afghan negotiations”, he said.
“The release of all 5,000 Taliban prisoners is the precondition for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations,” Baradar stated.
On the issue of power, he said the Taliban sought the establishment of an inclusive Islamic administration and did not want a monopoly of power.
“All Afghans have the right to be involved in serving and safeguarding the Islamic establishment and their country,” he concluded.
This comes after a week of challenges around the prisoner swap issue. So far the Afghan government has released 4,400 prisoners but is not happy about freeing the remaining 600 – as per the Doha agreement.
Two days ago, acting foreign minister, Hanif Atmar, said in an interview that the Afghan government would not release the remaining 600 prisoners as they had been involved in “unjustifiable war crimes and smuggling.”
He in turn also said that the obstacles to the start of intra-Afghan talks were the prisoner-release issue and the high levels of violence by the Taliban.
Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday, during a visit to the western province of Nimroz, that when intra-Afghan talks start, the Afghan government will enter the negotiations from a position of strength.
He also said he would “not compromise on the republic. I will not compromise on Afghanistan. We are proud of the republic.”
Intra-Afghan talks are expected to start in the near future but no date has yet been set.
However, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad started a five-nation trip on Friday. His first stop was Doha.
In Kabul and Doha, Khalilzad will press for resolution of the remaining issues ahead of the intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically final prisoner exchanges and reduced violence, according to a statement by the US Department of State.
Business
Afghanistan fresh fruit production increases by 25% this year
Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say that this year, the production of agricultural products and fresh fruit has increased by 25 percent compared to last year.
They consider the next two months important in the production and export of agricultural products and say that at the end of these two months, they will share the exact figures with the people.
Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say agricultural production was low last year, but this year, agricultural production, especially in the fresh fruit sector, has increased significantly. According to them, they have worked a lot with farmers and gardeners in the capacity building sector this year.
“According to the reports of our local colleagues, it has been determined that our products have increased by 25% compared to last year,” said Akbar Rostami, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture and Maldives.
The Chamber of Agriculture acknowledges the increase in agricultural products and says that now the Ministry of Commerce must find domestic and foreign markets for agricultural products.
“We accept that our products have increased, but serious measures must be taken for marketing,” said Mirwais Hajizadah, deputy director of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade says that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, trade in the country faced difficulties, but now they have been able to export agricultural products.
Jawad Dabir, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said: “At the beginning of the current fiscal year, we faced problems in the export sector, but now our exports are going to the markets of the countries in the region. Efforts are also being made to reach global markets.”
Economists are still critical of export policy, saying serious measures should be taken.
Featured
Iran hits back at Khalilzad, reaffirms its support for intra-Afghan talks
Iran has dismissed remarks by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, and said Tehran has long pursued a policy of maintaining balanced and friendly relations with all the powers of Eurasia and East and South Asia.
Mohammad-Ebrahim Taheri, the special representative of the Iranian foreign minister for Afghan affairs, said in a statement on Sunday: “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports peace and stability in Afghanistan and stresses the need to establish peace based on the outcome of intra-Afghan talks owned and led by the Afghans.”
“We recommend US officials first carefully review the stances [of Iranian authorities] before expressing their opinions about the viewpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s officials about regional and Afghan issues,” he said.
This comes in response to Khalilzad’s comments Friday, during a video forum by the US Institute of Peace in Washington, that Iran has not been that supportive in the peace initiative.
Khalilzad said: “Iran has not been as supportive as it should have been in the effort to get to intra-Afghan negotiations and to an Afghan settlement.”
He told his fellow panel members: “The deputy foreign minister of Iran said in Kabul a few days ago that he doesn’t like the peace process and he doesn’t like the US military presence in Afghanistan which means that a formula they prefer is that the US abandons Afghanistan without a peace process which means war.”
This was in relation to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi’s recent visit to Kabul. Araghchi said that the US’s intentions in the Afghan peace process are doubtful.
He also stated that the peace process in Afghanistan should be addressed through dialogue between Afghans, but that there are various factors that discourage Iran from the US peace plan with the Taliban.
“We believe that the US should not be trusted and that the US presence in the region is dangerous and will cause a lot of discord in the region,” he said.
He said the US entered into a deal with the Taliban and legitimized the group and held talks with them in the absence of the Afghan government.
The Tehran Times meanwhile stated on Sunday that Iran has opposed the US military occupation of Afghanistan and has expressed readiness to cooperate with any effort for intra-Afghan dialogue.
China seizes US consulate in Chengdu, China
NSC blames Taliban for high civilian casualty toll recorded in UN report
UN urges all parties to prioritize protection of civilians and start talks
Taliban political chief warns US to withdraw as per Doha agreement
Afghan transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port begins
Taliban mortar, car bomb kill 23 civilians in Helmand: govt
Senior Central Bank officials dismissal against law: lawyers
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange – Karachi
29 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar, Helmand
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Sola: process of the Taliban prisoner release
Morning News Show: rise of criminal activities in Balkh Province
Tahawol: Challenges of Intra-Afghan Talks
Sola: MFA insists on not releasing remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbena: 20 AFN rise in salaries of gov’t employees
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani rejects Abdullah’s proposed five cabinet candidates
- Latest News4 days ago
Political turmoil; four governors ruling Jawzjan
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: concerns on smuggling iron in Afghanistan
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: security challenges in Kunduz Province
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Kabul-Qatar challenges in Peace Process
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat, Kandahar provinces
- Latest News2 days ago
Remaining Taliban prisoners will not be released: Atmar
- Kandahar3 days ago
27 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar clashes