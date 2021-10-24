COVID-19
China says 76% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
China has given complete doses of COVID-19 vaccines to about 75.6% of its population as of Oct. 23, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Sunday.
Some 1.068 billion people have now been inoculated with the required dosages, out of a population of 1.412 billion, Mi told a news briefing.
The country administered 2.245 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, official data showed.
China is giving booster shots to adults whose last dose was at least six months earlier, with priority groups including essential workers, older people and those with weaker immune systems, Reuters reported.
Data showed antibodies elicited by vaccines, including the most-used shots from Sinovac and Sinopharm, declined within months.
Wang Huaqing, chief expert for the immunization program at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said China would not keep giving people booster shots after booster shots.
“We hope that an ideal vaccine works well with the full doses of immunization,” Wang told the briefing.
“Even if it needs to be strengthened later, the number of boosters is limited,” Wang said. “We hope in the future there will be better vaccines and better vaccination procedures to achieve solid protection among the public.”
China has largely contained the virus in most areas, and the sporadic local outbreaks are tiny compared with those seen in other countries.
However, Mi cautioned on Sunday there is increasing risk that China’s latest outbreak, involving over 100 infections in a week across 11 provincial areas, will spread further.
COVID-19
Up to 180,000 health workers may have died from COVID-19
Between 80,000 and 180,000 health and care workers may have died from COVID-19 between January of 2020 and May of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
This estimate features in a new WHO working paper based on the 3.45 million coronavirus-related deaths reported globally to the UN health agency up to May; a figure that WHO said may well be at least 60 percent lower than the actual number of victims.
To highlight the need for better protection, WHO was joined by global partners working to end the pandemic, to issue an urgent call for concrete action on behalf of workers in the sector.
Speaking to journalists in Geneva, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated that “the backbone of every health system is its workforce.”
“COVID-19 is a powerful demonstration of just how much we rely on these men and women, and how vulnerable we all are when the people who protect our health are themselves unprotected”, he added.
WHO and partners said that apart from huge concern over deaths, an increasing proportion of the workforce continue to suffer from burnout, stress, anxiety and fatigue.
They are calling on leaders and policy makers to ensure equitable access to vaccines so that health and care workers are prioritized.
COVID-19
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 236 million, death toll hits 4.83 million
The cumulative total number of global COVID-19 cases has exceeded 236.5 million with the death toll hitting 4.83 million as of Friday, according to the latest data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Specifically, there had been 236,599,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,831,486 deaths as of Wednesday, the WHO’s COVID-19 dashboard showed Monday.
In addition, a total of 6.3 billion vaccine doses had been administered across the world as of Saturday, according to the WHO.
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 44.3 million as of Sunday, with the death toll surpassing 713,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The country’s case count rose to 44,338,297 on Sunday, and its death toll came to 713,154, the CSSE tally showed.
As of early Monday morning, a total of 400,352,880 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the United States, CSSE data showed.
Reuters reported that in Britain, another 34,574 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its total coronavirus cases to 8,154,306, according to official figures released Sunday.
The country also recorded another 38 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 137,735. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
There are currently 6,763 patients in hospital in the UK with COVID-19.
Russia meanwhile confirmed 28,647 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 7,775,365, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.
The nationwide death toll grew by 962, close to a record number of 968 a day earlier, to 216,415. Recoveries increased by 17,274 to 6,858,119.
In Asia, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 33,971,607 on Monday, as 18,132 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
The number of new cases recorded in a day are the lowest in the past 215 days, said a statement by the federal health ministry.
Besides, as many as 193 deaths from the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 450,782.
COVID-19
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 44.2 million, death toll tops 710,000
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 44.2 million as of Friday, with the death toll surpassing 712,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The country’s case count rose to 44,285,030 on Friday, and its death toll came to 712,646, the CSSE tally showed.
The Alaska state in northwestern America has recently witnessed a sharp surge in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of medical resources.
The state has become one of the country’s hardest-hit places by the pandemic, as reported by some local media on Friday.
In the past two weeks, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States has increased by more than three times, and most of the new cases did not get vaccinated.
In addition, the rural area in Alaska is more vulnerable to the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that COVID-19 associated multisystem inflammatory syndrome cases in children has increased by 12 percent since late August, the largest growth so far this year.
UN to continue work in Afghanistan and to defend women’s rights: Guterres
IEA pledges to safeguard all UN operations and staff
Turkey to expel US envoy and nine others: Erdogan
China says 76% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Russia-led bloc concludes drills near Afghan border to boost Tajik security
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Carpet industry takes major knock as client base dries up
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s trip to Turkey discussed
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the world
Tahawol: G20 summit on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan’s economic collapse could prompt refugee crisis: IMF
-
Featured5 days ago
Ariana Television secures rights to broadcast T20 World Cup 2021
-
Latest News2 days ago
Russia mulling excluding IEA from list of extremist groups: Putin
-
Business4 days ago
IEA won’t be allowed access to Afghan central bank reserves: US
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA’s Prime Minister and Pakistani FM discuss economic cooperation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to ‘sort out’ batting, fielding lineup ahead of first World Cup match
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA Council of Ministers meet to discuss numerous issues