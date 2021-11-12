China, Russia, US reach consensus on Afghanistan issue

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2021)

The representatives of China, Russia and the United States on Thursday reached consensus on various aspects of the Afghanistan issue including humanitarian situation and anti-terrorism efforts, Reuters reported.

At the extended meeting of the China-U.S.-Russia consultation mechanism held in Islamabad, Pakistan, Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Yue Xiaoyong, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Thomas West discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.

Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the meeting at the head of an Afghan delegation, Reuters reported.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all parties would like to see a “peaceful, stable, prosperous and sovereign unified and independent Afghanistan.” To maintain engagement with the Afghan interim government will help consolidate peace and stability, promote the sustainable economic development, and counter terror activities carried out inside and outside Afghanistan, he said.

According to a statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry following the meeting, the three representatives expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and called on the international community and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] to take measures to prevent the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

According to Reuters they also agreed to continue their pragmatic contacts with the IEA and called on the IEA to develop friendly relations with neighboring countries, completely cut off ties with all terrorist organizations and fulfill their commitment to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to attack neighboring countries and other countries.

Meanwhile, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Thomas West said that parties reaffirmed centrality of IEA fulfilling terrorism commitments, working with fellow Afghans on inclusive governance, and protecting the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls.

“We are all focused on deteriorating humanitarian situation and meeting urgent needs, including to support UN scaling up. The international community must speak with one voice and act with common purpose.” West tweeted.

