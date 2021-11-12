Latest News
China, Russia, US reach consensus on Afghanistan issue
The representatives of China, Russia and the United States on Thursday reached consensus on various aspects of the Afghanistan issue including humanitarian situation and anti-terrorism efforts, Reuters reported.
At the extended meeting of the China-U.S.-Russia consultation mechanism held in Islamabad, Pakistan, Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Yue Xiaoyong, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Thomas West discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.
Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the meeting at the head of an Afghan delegation, Reuters reported.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all parties would like to see a “peaceful, stable, prosperous and sovereign unified and independent Afghanistan.” To maintain engagement with the Afghan interim government will help consolidate peace and stability, promote the sustainable economic development, and counter terror activities carried out inside and outside Afghanistan, he said.
According to a statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry following the meeting, the three representatives expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and called on the international community and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] to take measures to prevent the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
According to Reuters they also agreed to continue their pragmatic contacts with the IEA and called on the IEA to develop friendly relations with neighboring countries, completely cut off ties with all terrorist organizations and fulfill their commitment to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to attack neighboring countries and other countries.
Meanwhile, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Thomas West said that parties reaffirmed centrality of IEA fulfilling terrorism commitments, working with fellow Afghans on inclusive governance, and protecting the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls.
“We are all focused on deteriorating humanitarian situation and meeting urgent needs, including to support UN scaling up. The international community must speak with one voice and act with common purpose.” West tweeted.
WFP chief in Afghanistan to help avert ‘world’s worst humanitarian crisis’
David Beasley, the head of the World Food Program, is currently in Afghanistan in a race against time to deliver emergency aid to hundreds of thousands of people.
In a video message posted on Twitter Thursday, Beasly said: “We’re here in Afghanistan where the world’s worst humanitarian crisis is unfolding.”
He said WFP is scaling up operations and making sure humanitarian aid and supplies reach those in need.
“We’re ready to do even more. But, we urgently need $230 million per month to reach 22 million-plus people with life-saving food,” he said.
Speaking from Kabul airport, Beasley said flights carrying aid and aid workers were being despatched to other parts of the country, including Kandahar.
UN agencies say as many as 22.8 million people – more than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million population – are facing acute food insecurity, compared to 14 million just two months ago.
IEA rejects reports of selling US military equipment to Pakistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Thursday rejected reports published in the media that the new government is selling off US military equipment to Pakistan.
IEA officials said there was no truth in these reports and that it was simply propaganda.
“We have faced propaganda for the past 20 years… there are video clips that show some military equipment being transferred from one province to another. It (selling equipment) is rumors, it is not true,” said Inayatullah Khorazmi, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
Reports emerged on Thursday that sources told Pakistan’s Dawn News that in order to ensure that lethal weapons left behind by the Americans do not fall into the hands of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and other terrorist groups, Pakistan is buying back a huge cache of these weapons.
It is estimated that US forces left behind nearly 200,000 deadly weapons.
Last month, the New York Times also reported that US weapons, which were seized by the IEA after American troops withdrew, were being openly sold in shops by Afghan gun dealers who paid for the weapons and ammunition.
Under a US training and assistance program, that cost American taxpayers more than $83 billion over 20 years of war, the equipment was originally provided to the Afghan security forces.
According to documents seen by Ariana News, equipment in the Afghan army’s possession at the time of the government’s collapse, in August, was as follows:
1- 22,174 military tactical vehicles
2- 8,000 military trucks
3- 634 armored 1117M tanks
4- 155 armored vehicles
5- 169 M113 military tanks
6- 42, 000 Ranger and Hilux vehicles
7- 33 (Mi-17) helicopters
8- 33 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters
9- 43 (MD-530) helicopters
10- Four transport helicopters
11- 23 (A29) fighter planes
12- 28 transport planes
13- 10 (AC- 208) military planes
14- 16,243 telecommunication devices
15- 16,035 night vision cameras
16- 358,530 M16 firearms
17- 126, 295 rifles
18- 176 rocket launchers
This equipment was reported to be in Kabul, Kunduz, Helmand, Balkh, Herat and Paktia bases that were taken control of by IEA forces.
One former military official, Sadiq Shinwari said Pakistan is hoping to take possession of millions of dollars worth of equipment.
“Pakistan wants to transfer equipment worth millions from Afghanistan. Pakistan’s recent speech was a campaign, because of its intelligence goals,” said Shinwari.
Over the years, thousands of units of equipment were handed over to the Afghan government by the US. Between 2017 and 2019, the former Afghan government was given:
1- 7,035 weapons
2- 4,702 military vehicles
3- 20,040 grenades
4- 2,520 bombs plus other heavy artillery
In addition to the listed equipment, the document seen by Ariana News indicated there had been just over 182,000 soldiers and 118,600 national police and intelligence forces (NDS) combined wgho were in service at the time of the government’s collapse.
For years, the Afghan government said security forces totaled over 300,000 but speculation was always rife that this number included ghost soldiers.
Norwegian aid group says thousands of Afghans crossing into Iran daily
As many as 4,000-5,000 Afghans have been crossing into Iran daily since the collapse of the former government in August and hundreds of thousands more are expected to arrive in the coming winter, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Wednesday.
The aid group said as many as 300,000 Afghans have crossed the border since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control.
The NRC called for more international support for Iran, which is grappling with a deep economic crisis of its own.
“Iran cannot be expected to host so many Afghans with so little support from the international community,” NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland said in a statement.
“There must be an immediate scale up of aid both inside Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries like Iran, before the deadly winter cold.”
The abrupt end to international support and the freezing of Afghan central bank assets held abroad has pushed the country close to economic collapse, raising fears of a refugee crisis similar to the 2015 exodus from Syria that shook Europe.
Iran and Pakistan together house about 90% of the five million Afghans displaced outside their country, although not all of these are counted as refugees.
“We commend Iran for welcoming and hosting millions of displaced Afghans for the past four decades. But now the international community must step up to support Afghanistan’s neighbours,” Egeland said.
UN agencies say as many as 22.8 million people – more than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million population – are facing acute food insecurity, compared to 14 million just two months ago.
