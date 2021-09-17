Latest News
China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issue
Senior officials from China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran reached a consensus on Thursday to step up communication and coordination on the Afghan issue, Reuters reported.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Rasoul Mousavi reached the consensus at an informal meeting on Afghanistan held in the Tajik capital city of Dushanbe.
Speaking at the meeting, Wang said that it is necessary for the four countries to strengthen communication and coordination, make unanimous voices, exert positive influence, and play a constructive role in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan.
According to the report countries in the region expect the new Afghan government to be inclusive, anti-terrorist and friendly to neighbors, he stressed.
Latest News
Australia agrees on increased US air deployments in Australia
Australia and the United States have reached new force posture agreements that will see greater air cooperation through rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday.
Speaking at a joint news conference after meetings between the U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington, Dutton said the two sides would be “significantly enhancing our force posture cooperation, increasing interoperability and deepening alliance activities in the Indo-Pacific.”
“This will include greater air cooperation through rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia,” he said.
“We’ve also established combined logistics sustainment and capability for maintenance to support our enhanced activities, including logistics and sustainment capability for our submarines and surface combatants in Australia.”
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the meeting had endorsed “major force posture initiatives that will expand our access and presence in Australia.”
Dutton and Austin spoke a day after the United States and Britain said they would provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.
China on Thursday denounced the new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain, and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said France was a “vital partner” in the Indo-Pacific region and that Washington would continue to cooperate with Paris, comments that appeared aimed at calming French anger after the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom clinched the historic defense export contract to supply Australia with submarines.
The three countries announced on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will help Australia acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and scrap the $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.
France has reacted angrily to the loss of the deal, calling it a “stab in the back.”
Speaking at a news conference after meetings between the U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington, Blinken said Washington had been in touch with its French counterparts before the announcement of the submarine deal.
In 2016 Australia had selected French shipbuilder Naval Group to build a new submarine fleet worth $40 billion to replace its more than two-decades-old Collins submarines.
The United States and its allies are looking for ways to push back against China’s growing power and influence, particularly its military buildup, pressure on Taiwan and deployments in the contested South China Sea.
Latest News
Dutch Foreign Minister Kaag quits over Afghan refugee crisis
Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday (September 16), after a majority of parliament said she had mishandled the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan last month, Reuters reported.
According to the report members of parliament from across the political spectrum said Kaag bore responsibility for the government’s slow response to the surge of the Islamic Emirate and for failing to prepare the safe passage of thousands of Afghans who could have been eligible for asylum in the Netherlands, Reuters reported.
“Your chamber has decided the Cabinet acted irresponsibly,” Kaag said. “The minister must go if her policy has been rejected.”
Dutch military planes evacuated around 2,100 people from Afghanistan to neighbouring countries in the last two weeks of August, and almost 1,700 of them had the Netherlands as their final destination, the report said.
But hundreds of Dutch citizens, many of Afghan origin, and an unspecified number of Afghans who worked for military missions, news media or non-governmental organizations were left behind as they were not able to reach the airport.
Former diplomat Kaag served as U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon in 2015-2017, and before that headed a U.N. team overseeing the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons.
According to ReutersDutch Foreign Minister her left-leaning D66 party was one of the main winners in general elections last March, but efforts to form a new government have so far stalled.
Latest News
Guarded by ex-inmates, Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi Prison lies deserted
Afghanistan’s infamous Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, which once housed thousands of Islamic Emirate forces and Daesh fighters in its sprawling compound on the outskirts of Kabul, today stands virtually empty, except for the remnants of prisoners’ belongings and discarded documents.
On August 15, as the Islamic Emirate drove into Kabul following the fall of the previous government, the gates to the prison were flung open – ending in some cases years of incarceration for many detainees.
The once heavily fortified facility is now guarded by former inmates – Islamic Emirate members – and only a small section is used for new inmates, alleged criminals and drug addicts arrested in the past month.
A walk through the deserted cell blocks is a stark reminder of the recent changes in the country.
In some cells, personal items that once belonged to prisoners lie forgotten about, and discarded documents are testimony to the unexpected collapse of the former Ashraf Ghani government.
In parts of the prison, signs of the Islamic Emirate flag remain, as does the black flag of Daesh.
One former prison guard, Safiullah, told Ariana News: “There is no one, you can see, they have generally destroyed many places and left.”
While the majority of political prisoners were Islamic Emirate members, no differentiation was made when the gates opened. As a result hundreds of Daesh fighters also fled, as did some hardened criminals.
During the walk through of the facility, Safiullah also pointed out areas that were used for specific purposes.
“This was a Madrasa where the Islamic Emirate’s Qaris [teachers] were teaching students to memorize the Holy Quran. We set up this Madrasa for them,” Safiullah said.
One former inmate, an Islamic Emirate member Mohammad Salim, in turn pointed out the section used by prison guards to mete out punishment.
“They punished us here; they tied our hands here and punished us and beat us here,” said Salim.
Islamic Emirate authorities have however said that they are working to recapture and return some former inmates – especially hardened criminals – to the facility.
Pul-e-Charkhi has a long, disturbing history of violence, mass executions and torture.
Mass graves and torture cells were uncovered dating from the Soviet-backed governments of the late 1970s and 1980s and under the former government it was known for poor conditions and overcrowding.
The prison’s 11 cell blocks were built to house 5,000 inmates, but were often packed with more than 10,000, including political prisoners and hardened criminals.
Some of the Taliban now guarding the site were former inmates while the former guards have fled.
Australia agrees on increased US air deployments in Australia
Morning News Show: Haqqani meeting with UN envoy discussed
Tahawool: Khalilzad remark’s regarding collapse of Kabul
China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issue
Sola: PM Imran Khan’s remarks about Islamic Emirate discussed
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
Morning News Show: Haqqani meeting with UN envoy discussed
Tahawool: Khalilzad remark’s regarding collapse of Kabul
Sola: PM Imran Khan’s remarks about Islamic Emirate discussed
Tahawol: US has no plan to lift existing sanctions on Islamic Emirate
Zerbena: Issues in money-transfer in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
-
Latest News5 days ago
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit
-
Business5 days ago
Fuel, gas imports resume through Hairatan and Aqina ports
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan govt to enforce gender segregation at universities
-
World4 days ago
North Korea tests first ‘strategic’ cruise missile with possible nuclear capability
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden marks 9/11 anniversary, defends withdrawal process
-
Latest News3 days ago
Uzbekistan sends in large consignment of emergency aid to neighboring Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
ACCI, private sector call for frozen assets to be released