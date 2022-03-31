China President calls on neighboring countries to support Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2022)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the neighboring countries of Afghanistan to do their best to support the Afghan people to create a brighter future when delivering written remarks at the third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan held in east China’s Anhui Province, Reuters reported.

Xi pointed out that having gone through so much in the past, Afghanistan is in urgent need of development in many areas. The country has come to a critical point of transition from chaos to order, read the report.

“Afghanistan is a common neighbor and partner of all participating countries, and we form a community with a shared future linked by same mountains and rivers who would rise and fall together,” said Xi.

A peaceful, stable, developing and prosperous Afghanistan is the aspiration of all the Afghan people. It is also in the common interests of regional countries and the international community, Xi said.

Xi underscored that amity and good neighborliness are invaluable to a country. China has always respected Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and been committed to supporting its pursuit of peace, stability and development.

Since its launch last September, the coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan has endeavored to bring into play the strengths of neighboring countries, thus playing a constructive role in promoting the smooth transition in Afghanistan, Xi said.

Xi concluded his remarks by stressing that the neighboring countries of Afghanistan should do their best to build consensus and coordinate efforts to support the people of Afghanistan in building a brighter future.