Latest News
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan foreign ministers to meet
China will chair a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Thursday as Beijing looks to step up its engagement with both Kabul and Islamabad amid the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday the fourth meeting between the three countries’ foreign ministers will be held via video link and would be chaired by China.
The ministers are expected to address “new uncertainties” in the wake of “the unilateral withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at a critical stage” of the peace process, China’s foreign ministry said.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to China, Javid Qaem, was quoted as telling Chinese media this week that China’s “good relations with both Afghanistan and Pakistan” could see Beijing playing “a critical role in building trust between these two neighbouring countries”.
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month, in a phone call with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, offered “to facilitate internal negotiations among various parties in Afghanistan, including creating necessary conditions for negotiations in China.”
Latest News
HCNR advisor says he hopes ‘meaningful’ peace talks will resume soon
Former Afghan Minister of the Economy and current Special Representative and Senior Advisor at the High Council for National Reconciliation Mustafa Mastoor said on Tuesday that he hopes the stalled peace talks will resume soon and that negotiations this time around need to be more meaningful.
Participating in an Atlantic Council webinar on Tuesday on the latest developments in Kabul related to the ongoing peace process, Mastoor said Afghanistan is now facing its new reality as foreign troops withdraw and that in line with this and with the increase in violence there is now no time to lose around the peace process.
“It’s already late. It’s already too slow and we have to move ahead as soon as possible.”
He also said Afghanistan needs to have the right messaging and that the country needs to manage expectations.
According to him, the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team was “not that much engaged” and that there had been issues that could have been handled better.
He said different political factions which are active in the country “have their own efforts and also interests as well and this is what a republic is made of. And we have to listen to them and we have to engage them in the process and we have to have their contribution in the peace process as well.”
However he said he did not see that there were “big issues with the political factions” and that different views are normal.
Referring to US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s proposal on an interim government a few months back, Mastoor said that all factions had presented their views on this issue and that government welcomed the input.
He said these views, along with President Ashraf Ghani’s proposal on the roadmap for peace will be combined and presented at the next level of negotiations “when we have it with the Taliban”.
He said that Taliban had not “said no” to the Istanbul Conference that had been scheduled for early last month but that the group had “remained silent”.
However, according to him, the Afghan Republic expects negotiations to resume soon.
Mastoor said he had good meetings Tuesday in Washington DC and that his meetings will continue on how to facilitate a speedy restart to stalled peace talks and to start more meaningful negotiations where the main framework can be discussed.
He said while the Doha process was a good one, albeit it slow, the process now needs to be “fast-tracked”.
In addition, general principles first need to be agreed to and then later discussions must be held on how to transition from the main framework agreement to the full implementation of the agreement but added urgent progress needs to be made in the peace process in order to save lives amid high levels of violence.
Mastoor dispelled reports that the new Supreme State Council could wind up becoming an interim government and said negotiations first need to be held on the general framework and then later on an “interim setup”.
On the issue of militias being formed within the country in a bid for “survival”, Mansoor said there are groups and individuals who benefit from conflict but at the moment the majority of Afghans, including politicians, and government, thinks that peace and a political settlement is the only option.
He also said in his opinion the Taliban and its supporters have come to the conclusion that the continuation of the war might not be the best option and that he is sure the group would prefer a political solution.
Mastoor said he thinks the Taliban realize that they will not be able to control by force especially as they now have limited financing sources.
According to him, he thinks the Taliban do however want the upper hand in negotiations but still have a political settlement.
He said resistance, on the part of the public, once troops have withdrawn would be the worst case scenario. However he added that the Afghan government does have to be prepared for every scenario but that “at this time we are focusing on peace”.
Mansoor meanwhile said that over the past few years it has been noticed that the Taliban in the field generates their own finances. He said they finance themselves through narcotics, mining or taxing the people and that they are not dependent on the leaders of the group in Quetta, Pakistan or Doha, Qatar.
He stated that in line with this the Taliban cannot control a reduction in violence. However, the Taliban in Doha and Quetta are united “and say the same thing” but the “Taliban in the field more or less is independent and we have to have an eye on their interests in the whole peace process,” he said.
COVID-19
Private hospitals turning COVID-19 patients away over lack of oxygen
A number of Kabul residents told Ariana News on Wednesday that some private hospitals are turning patients with COVID-19 away due to a shortage of oxygen in hospitals.
According to the residents, the price of an oxygen cylinder has also recently increased from 600 AFN to 3,000 AFN in Kabul.
Oxygen production companies meanwhile say that power outages in Kabul have slowed the production of oxygen since Tuesday night.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) confirmed that electricity for Kabul and some other provinces have been cut after unknown men blew up a power pylon in the Shinwari area in the Qarabagh district of Kabul province on Tuesday evening.
Taliban denied responsibility for the pylon blast.
This comes after The ministry of public health on Wednesday announced that in the last 24 hours at least 1,118 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.
According to the ministry, at least 27 people died and 222 others recovered.
At the moment the current total number of infected people is 75,144 and the total deaths are 3,034.
Latest News
Taliban captures check posts in Nangarhar in series of attacks
Taliban insurgents launched a series of attacks on Afghan security posts in Pachiragam, Haska Mina and Surkhrod districts in eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday night, officials said Wednesday.
Hijratullah, Pachiragam district chief, said the Taliban had attacked check posts belonging to Afghan Army and local protection forces in the Pera Khel and Bama Khel areas.
He said casualties had been suffered by both sides but that the exact numbers were not known.
A local security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Ariana News that five checkpoints and a small base had collapsed to the Taliban and that six soldiers were killed.
He also said a further 13 had been captured by the Taliban, but that efforts are underway to free them.
In addition to this, the Taliban attacked the local army and local protection forces’ posts in the Tarale Kando area of Haska Mina district.
Obaidullah Shinwari, a member of the Nangarhar provincial council, said three checkpoints had collapsed to the insurgents and that five soldiers were killed and 18 others wounded – four of whom are in critical condition.
Meanwhile, Taliban insurgents attacked a police checkpoint in the Kakarak area of the Sorkh Road district, causing the checkpoint to collapse, officials said.
Farid Khan, a spokesman for the Nangarhar police chief, said two soldiers were killed and three others wounded at the checkpoint.
Farid said 20 Taliban insurgents were also killed in the clashes in the three districts.
The Taliban have also confirmed casualties, but the exact number is not clear.
Watchdogs raise concern over attacks, pressure on Pakistani journalists
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan foreign ministers to meet
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
IPL 2021 put on hold after several players test positive for COVID-19
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
Zerbena: Challenges in transport sector of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
NSA refutes reports of Pakistan cutting contact with him
-
Latest News5 days ago
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Four killed in blast targeting Alberoni University bus in Bagram
-
Latest News4 days ago
Soccer-Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz goal tames City
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL to resume in UAE in September: Indian Cricket Board
-
Latest News3 days ago
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
-
Latest News5 days ago
NSA says there’s been no sign of Taliban leader for a year
-
Latest News3 days ago
UK accelerates plans to resettle Afghan translators