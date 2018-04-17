China Offers Treatment for 25 Afghan Children with Heart Diseases

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2018 7:28 pm)

China will provide free treatment for 25 more Afghan children with congenital heart diseases, the Chinese Red Cross Foundation (CRCF) announced at an event in Kabul Tuesday.

The 25 kids, including eight girls and 17 boys, are the second group of children to be sent to China for treatment.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary General of Afghan Red Crescent Society Nilab Mubarez said that China has committed to provide medical treatment for around a hundred Afghan children suffering from heart diseases.

Ms. Mubarez added that more than 6,000 children with heart diseases are waiting for treatment opportunities in Afghanistan. She continued that 20 percent of these patients die especially in winter season after they are not receiving the required medical attention.

In addition, the head of the CRCF hoped to be able to provide the treatment opportunity for more Afghan children suffering from the heart diseases.

“As soon as our team arrived in Kabul, we carried out screening for 150 children with congenital heart disease (CHD) to register eligible kids for providing them with free medical treatment in China,” said Sun Shuopeng, head of the team.

Afghan families have either a poor economic condition or there is less modern equipment for the treatment of such diseases in the country.

Hashmatullah, the father of Ihsanullah, a three-years-old Afghan child from Deh Sabz district of Kabul with a heart disease, said that his son was coughing and had a favor. The doctors in Kabul has told him that his son is having a heart disease. Ihsanullah is now in queue to receive free treatment in China and return to the country after three weeks.

According to the Afghan Red Crescent Society, more than 13,700 children have been registered since 2008. While more than 7,000 of these children have received treatments.