China hands over Afghan embassy in Beijing to IEA
China has handed over the Afghan embassy in Beijing to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
On Thursday, IEA’s charge d’affaires, Sayed Muhiuddin Saadat, met with representatives of Chinese state-owned and private companies with IEA and Chinese flags behind them.
During the meeting, Saadat said that the embassy is ready to provide consular services to Afghans living in China and to Chinese nationals who want to engage with Afghanistan.
The IEA, which seized power last August, has however yet to be formally recognized by any country.
Earlier this month, Russia handed over the Afghan embassy in Moscow to the IEA and several other countries also accredited diplomats appointed by the IEA.
Political observers say such moves would help IEA gain international legitimacy.
“It is a major concession for the Taliban (IEA). It facilitates their bid to gain international legitimacy. It is a preliminary step,” said Aziz Ma’arij, an expert on international relations.
Beijing has participated in friendly bilateral interaction with Kabul despite the IEA’s takeover.
Chinese companies have also expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan in the areas of construction and mining.
IEA leader issues Eid message, invites Afghans to return home
Hebatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), issued a message Friday on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and called on Afghans to return to their country and on the international community to recognize the government.
Akhundzada reiterated that the IEA has granted a general amnesty to all opposition and has implemented the order.
“On the basis of this amnesty, I once again invite all Afghans to come to their country and live peacefully,” Akhundzada said.
“This country is no longer capable of carrying out any conspiracy,” he said.
He warned that if anyone violates the amnesty and “try to start a war in the country, then they will face a harsh and severe reaction and the nation will allow none to disturb peace and security of the country through foreign encouragement.”
In the message, Akhundzada also emphasized the need for the full implementation of the Doha agreement and to move forward “in the spirit of cooperation instead of pressure.”
“The Islamic Emirate has implemented its commitments and will continue to do so,” he said.
Citing the world’s need for peace and security, Akhundzada called on the world to recognize IEA “so that we may address our problems formally and within diplomatic norms and principles.”
He also called on the neighboring countries to give Afghan refugees time and permission to return to their homeland voluntarily and with dignity.
“Violation of human rights is not in the interest of anyone, rather it causes constant hatred and animosity between the nations,” Akhundzada said.
He said that IEA respects and is committed to all the Sharia rights of men and women in Afghanistan and “no one should worry about it and do not use this humanitarian and emotional issue as a tool for political ends.”
Akhundzada also said that the IEA is working to strengthen education and learning and is committed to taking further steps in this regard as “education is the key to rescue our compatriots and pave the way towards country’s development and prosperity.”
US left behind $7 billion of military gear after troops withdrew: Pentagon
A new Pentagon report has revealed that the US left $7 billion of military gear – including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons – in Afghanistan after President Joe Biden’s chaotic 2021 withdrawal.
The US handed the equipment to the previous Afghan government over the course of 16 years, CNN reported.
According to the report, seen by CNN, the US Defense Department has no plans to return to Afghanistan to “retrieve or destroy” the equipment.
The US gave a total of $18.6 billion of equipment to the former Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) from 2005 to August 2021, according to the report. Of that total, equipment worth $7.12 billion remained in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal was completed on August 30, 2021.
It included aircraft, air-to-ground munitions, military vehicles, weapons, communications equipment and other materials, according to the DoD report.
Quoting the report, which was submitted to Congress, CNN stated: “Much of the remaining equipment” left in Afghanistan requires “specialized maintenance that DoD contractors previously provided” to Afghan forces “in the form of technical knowledge and support.”
The Department of Defense was required to submit a report to Congress “regarding the disposition of United States property, equipment and supplies provided to” Afghan forces that “were destroyed, taken out of” or “remain in Afghanistan.”
The report also says that five Mi-17 helicopters that had been in Afghanistan were officially transferred to Ukraine in 2022, though they were already in Ukraine for maintenance before the US left Afghanistan. The Department of Defense notified Congress of its intent to transfer the helicopters in January 2022, before Russia’s invasion of the country had begun, and Ukraine signed a letter of acceptance on March 11, 2022.
“These five helicopters were in Ukraine undergoing overhaul maintenance when the Afghan government collapsed, and have remained there since,” the report states.
Other materials previously procured for Afghanistan by the US but not sent to the country, has been given to Ukraine, including about 37,000 122mm howitzer rounds, the report states.
The US has also transferred ammunition, grenade cartridges, and thousands of high-explosive mortar rounds to Ukraine from material that was previously procured for Afghanistan, the report states.
According to the report, aircraft worth $923.3 million remained in Afghanistan after withdrawal.
The US left 78 aircraft procured for the government of Afghanistan at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul before the end of the withdrawal. These aircraft were demilitarized and rendered inoperable before the US military left, the report states.
A total of 9,524 air-to-ground munitions, valued at $6.54 million, remained in Afghanistan at the conclusion of the US military withdrawal.
Over 40,000 of the total 96,000 military vehicles the US gave to Afghan forces remained in Afghanistan at the time of the US withdrawal, including 12,000 military Humvees, the report states.
“The operational condition of the remaining vehicles” in Afghanistan is “unknown,” the report states.
More than 300,000 of the total 427,300 weapons the US gave to Afghan forces remained in Afghanistan and “nearly all” of the communications equipment that the US gave to Afghan forces, including base-station, mobile, man-portable and hand-held commercial and military radio systems, and associated transmitters and encryption devices also remained in Afghanistan at the time of the withdrawal, the report states.
“Nearly all” night vision, surveillance, “biometric and positioning equipment” totaling nearly 42,000 pieces of specialized equipment remained in the country, and “nearly all,” of the explosive ordinance disposal and demining equipment, including 17,500 “pieces of explosive detection, electronic countermeasure, disposal and personal protective equipment” also remained in Afghanistan, according to the report.
Nine killed, 13 wounded in Mazar-e-Sharif blasts
Two explosions went off in Afghanistan’s northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, on Thursday evening, killing at least nine people and wounding 13 others, police said.
Asif Waziri, a spokesman for provincial police, said that the explosions happened in PD3 and PD10 of the city.
Witnesses of one of the blasts said that a magnetic IED, attached to a van, was detonated.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombings.
The blasts are the latest in a series of explosions in the country in recent weeks that have resulted in dozens of casualties.
