China conference delegates pledge to work together for economic growth in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2022)

A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to China attended the Troika Plus meeting on Thursday and discussed a number of important issues, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The meeting discussed human and economic challenges, positive developments and opportunities in Afghanistan, the statement read.

According to the statement delegates, including representatives of China, Russia and the United States, pledged to work together for economic growth and stability in Afghanistan.

The participating countries pledged that all efforts would be made for the stability of Afghanistan and the region and that the isolation of Afghanistan would not be in the interests of anyone.

The IEA’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Shekh Dilawar, told participants that after 43 years, security has been restored in Afghanistan and sustainability requires their cooperation so that the positive developments and opportunities in Afghanistan benefit the region and the world.

“The new government is left with a country of 40 million people who have been devastated financially. With the advent of the new government, work has started from zero in all areas and now progress is being made in all areas. Ongoing, time and international cooperation will enable Afghanistan to play an important role in regional prosperity as a self-sufficient and competitive country,” Dilawar told the participants.

Dilawar also assured them that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used to the detriment of any country and that the IEA would not allow anyone within Afghanistan to harm the stability of the region and the world.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the conference the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the international community should play an active role in Afghanistan and continue to work with the Afghan government to resolve the issue of recognition as soon as possible.

“Humanitarian aid to Afghans are now priority for us,” he said adding that “a new Afghan diplomat had arrived in Moscow and would work to make the Afghan embassy operational.