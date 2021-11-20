China, Central Asia should help Afghanistan maintain stability: think tank forum attendees

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2021)

China and Central Asian countries should actively assist Afghanistan in dealing with humanitarian crisis and bringing about a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan, said attendees at a think tank forum held in Beijing on Friday.

The think tank forum of China and five Central Asian Countries focused on the new situation of Afghanistan, the security and development of Central Asia.

Diplomats and think tank representatives had both online and offline discussions of the relevant topics.

In his speech at the forum, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng said that the changed situation in Afghanistan proves again that military intervention, power politics and the so-called “democratic transformation” are cul de sac.

“As a neighbor, China has been active in providing necessary emergency aid and anti-epidemic support to Afghanistan. China is stepping up efforts to implement the 200 million yuan emergency humanitarian assistance,” Le said.

Many attendees agreed that China and Central Asian countries should strengthen solidarity and cooperation to jointly support their neighbor Afghanistan in embarking on the road to peace, stability and development.

Aide to Kazakh president Erlan Karin said “Kazakhstan concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier that Afghanistan should not be left alone to face the plight, but humanitarian assistance should be given to it.”

“Countries in the region should unite to solve the security challenges first so as to avoid humanitarian crisis and the refugee issue so as to make the situation in Afghanistan stabilize and develop. At the same time, these countries should try to realize security and stability and common development through regional cooperation,” said Sun Zhuangzhi, director of the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.