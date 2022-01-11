Business
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
China’s foreign ministry on Monday urged the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets and lift unilateral sanctions on the country as soon as possible.
Reacting to remarks made recently by Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, that recent rain and snow has aggravated the already dire situation in Afghanistan, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Chinese people sympathize with Afghans who are suffering, Xinhua reported.
He said that although the U.S. military has withdrawn from Afghanistan, the consequences caused by its occupation continue and are further aggravated.
“We urge the U.S. side to deeply reflect on its mistakes, shoulder its due international responsibilities and lift its asset freeze and unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan as soon as possible,” Wang said.
Wang also said the US is urged to take concrete actions to make up for the harm caused to the Afghan people, “instead of sprinkling salt on the wounds of the Afghan people”.
Afghan economy gets $32 million cash boost in aid funding
Afghanistan’s Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), took delivery on Monday of $32 million of funds in aid and transferred it immediately to Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
In a series of tweets, the central bank welcomed the injection of cash into the economy and said: “The transit of the aforesaid shipment from the airport to the Afghanistan International Bank was facilitated by Da Afghanistan Bank.
“Da Afghanistan Bank will appreciate any humanitarian action that leads to the introduction of currency and assistance to the poor sections of society, and will do its part effectively,” DAB said.
The previous shipment of $19.2 million was delivered in December.
On December 22, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution clearing the way for aid to reach Afghans in desperate need of basic support.
At the time Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, described the Council’s passage of the resolution as “evidence of how seriously member states take the shocking levels of need and suffering in the country.”
The adoption followed months of discussions in the Council and broader international community about how to stave off economic collapse in Afghanistan following the country’s takeover by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August and the subsequent freezing by Western countries of billions of dollars used by the previous government to ensure the provision of basic services.
Griffiths has said that humanitarian operations in Afghanistan are set to be the largest anywhere in the world in 2022, reaching some 22 million people.
The UN estimates that $2 billion will be needed to lift the incomes of all people up to the poverty line.
IEA to call for tenders for marble and lapis mines
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Saturday that based on a cabinet decision they will soon call for tenders for the extraction of marble in Wardak province and lapis lazuli in Badakhshan.
Officials from the second deputy prime minister’s office said however that an assessment would first be conducted into the two mines before they called for tenders.
Members of the Afghan private sector welcomed the IEA’s decision and called on the IEA to give priority to Afghan investors in the tender process.
“We are glad to extract the mines, which will benefit the people. It will be very beneficial if they (IEA) prioritize domestic investors,” said Mohammad Younus Mohmand, deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Economists also welcomed the decision and said that the revenue generated will benefit the entire country.
“Tenders should be issued for all mines. If we do not extract minerals, the mines are useless,” said Taj Muhammad Talish, an analyst.
Afghanistan possesses a wealth of nonfuel minerals whose value has been estimated at more than US$1 trillion.
However, this sector has remained largely untouched as the former government was never able to successfully regulate the industry. For generations, the country has been renowned for its gemstones – rubies, emeralds, tourmalines and lapis lazuli.
These minerals are locally extracted, in mostly small, artisanal mines.
Far more value, however, lies with the country’s endowments of iron, copper, lithium, rare earth elements, cobalt, bauxite, mercury, uranium and chromium.
Afghan carpet industry struggles amid ongoing economic crisis
Afghanistan Association of Carpet Producers said Monday the export volume of carpets has dropped significantly in the past few months due to the closure of air corridors.
According to the association, Afghanistan produced 900,000
square meters of carpets in 2021 of which 95 percent were exported under Pakistan’s name to international markets.
Noor Ahmad Noori, the head of the association, stated: “The main complaint that producers are raising is regarding exports of their products.”
Afghan economic experts also called for government support in the carpet industry.
“It is very important for the government to work on promoting [the carpet sector] and support them in order to create jobs and boost the economy of Afghanistan,” said Sayeed Rahmad Omran, an economic expert.
The association meanwhile stated around
1.5 million people work in the carpet sector.
