COVID-19
China approves its first COVID-19 specific treatment therapy
China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved the country’s first medical treatment therapy using a newly developed drug that specifically targets the coronavirus causing the highly contagious disease of COVID-19.
The drug, developed a research team led by Professor Zhang Linqi with the prestigious Tsinghua University of China, uses a cocktail of two antibodies developed by selecting two monoclonal antibodies that inhibit the virus from infecting healthy cells.
The results of mulitple clinical trials of this therapy have showed an 80 percent efficacy in cutting the rates of hospitalization and deaths.
“Our clinical trials were carried out at 111 bases in six countries on four continents, involving multiple centers in China and many other countries. The whole process of clinical trials has demonstrated that the drug is highly safe and efficient, and is capable of reducing the rate of hospitalization and the rate of death by over 80 percent,” said Zhang Linqi, professor with Tsinghua University, who led the research team developing the therapy.
In an interview with China Central Television, Zhang said previous therapies used for treating COVID-19 patients were not as effective as antibodies that specifically target this virus. He said the newly developed therapy could be used on a wide range of patients, including people with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Zhang’s research team consists of young talents with an average age of less than 30 years. Team members say their rich experience in combating different epidemics in past years has helped a lot.
“[One of the reasons why we can make such an achievement] lies in our rich experience accumulated in our work of combating the MERS, SARS, Zika and Ebola viruses. We have developed many technologies and solutions during those processes. This time, we applied these technologies and solutions in our research and development against COVID-19,” said Zhang Qi, one of the team members.
At the time of starting the research in developing this therapy nearly two years ago, Zhang’s team was already considering the possibility of coronavirus variants, so that the treatment using it can target a wide range of mutant strains.
Zhang and his team will not stop there in the research and development, and that the team has started working on an upgraded version of this treatment therapy, which aims to protect against an even broader spectrum of coronavirus variants.
COVID-19
China sends third shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan
A shipment of 800,000 COVID-19 vaccines and matching syringes arrived in Afghanistan from China on Wednesday, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) health ministry officials confirmed.
The Deputy Minister of Public Health Abdul Bari Omar, welcomed China’s assistance and thanked Beijing for its help.
China’s ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, also confirmed delivery and said another shipment was due to arrive in Kabul on Thursday.
“This amount of aid for the people of Afghanistan has been provided by the Chinese people, and the next amount, which includes 200,000 doses, will arrive in Kabul on Thursday,” said Wang.
Wang also stated that the 800,000 vaccines handed over is part of the total three million doses that China will provide to Afghanistan.
He said China was providing Afghanistan with about $40 million of aid that includes medical supplies, food, coats, shoes, and blankets.
“Humanity shines through the dark cloud of difficulty. China will stand firmly with Afghan people,” he tweeted.
Health officials thanked China for its help and urged other countries to also provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
“In the past they used to send tanks, ammunition and weapons, now is the time for humanitarian aid and now you have to help the people of Afghanistan and the Ministry of Health has many plans. Time proves how much work we can do,” said Omar, the deputy health minister.
COVID-19
Pakistan detects first Omicron case
Authorities in Pakistan have detected the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the South Asian nation, a provincial health ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
The spokesperson in the southern province of Sindh said the case was detected in an unvaccinated patient being treated at a private hospital in Pakistan’s most populous city of Karachi.
The patient had travelled abroad, said the official, who gave no details of the location, but added that contact tracing was underway.
COVID-19
US registers more than 49.2 million COVID-19 cases, death toll of over 789,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 49.2 million as of Monday, with the death toll surpassing 789,000, according to data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count had risen to 49,277,447 as of 19:22 Eastern Standard Time (EST) Monday, with the death toll reaching 789,708, according to the CSSE tally.
So far, about one-third of the U.S. states have reported confirmed cases of Omicron variant infection. According to a New York Times report on Sunday, the U.S. detected a confirmed case of Omicron on Nov 23, earlier than the variant received a name from the World Health Organization (WHO), and even before South Africa reported the variant to the WHO.
The report said that Peter McGinn, a 30-year-old health care analyst from Minnesota is the case detected on Nov 23. He flew to New York City on Nov 18 for an anime convention and came back to Minnesota on Nov 22. He tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.
It wasn’t until Dec 1 that the Minnesota health authorities confirmed that McGinn was infected with the Omicron variant. His infection, announced by the authorities on Dec 2, is the “first known instance of Omicron spreading within the United States.”
About 53,000 people attended the anime convention in the three days from Nov 19 to 21. The report mentioned that about half of the roughly 30 people McGinn recalled socializing with at the anime convention have tested positive for the coronavirus, but it is still not clear whether they are infected with the Omicron variant.
In addition, Connecticut reported on Saturday its first confirmed case infected with Omicron, who developed symptoms of infection after contact with family members attending the anime convention in New York City.
With tens of thousands of new confirmed cases being reported every day in the U.S., the spread of Omicron can easily be hidden, the report noted.
A virologist at the University of Minnesota warned that the currently reported confirmed cases of Omicron are just the tip of the iceberg, and more cases infected with the variant will be soon reported across the country.
In addition to the risk posed by Omicron, COVID-19 infection among children in the U.S. is “extremely high”.
According to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday, more than 133,000 child cases of COVID-19 infection were registered in the week ending Dec 2, accounting for more than 22 percent of weekly reported COVID-19 cases.
Since the beginning of September, nearly two million of child cases were reported in the U.S., which means that for 17 consecutive weeks, child COVID-19 cases are above 100,000.
