Business
China agrees to process visas for Afghan traders
Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu has pledged to start processing visas for Afghan traders to visit China, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday.
This comes after Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with China’s ambassador Wang on Saturday in Kabul, a ministry spokesman said.
“IEA acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul this evening The meeting focused on bilateral relations, recent Afghan-Chinese Foreign Minister meeting, joint trade and particularly the export of Afghan pine nuts to China,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.
“In response to Muttaqi’s request, the Chinese ambassador pledged to facilitate necessary visa services for Afghan traders. Minister Muttaqi thanked China for its efforts towards expanding political and trade relations between the two countries,” Balkhi further tweeted.
The meeting comes days after the first shipment of Afghan pine nuts was exported to China since the takeover of Afghanistan by the IEA in mid-August.
Business
Afghan carpet industry struggling amid ongoing trade crisis
Afghan carpet sellers said on Saturday that their sales have declined and that it has become difficult to export to international markets.
They said that with international relations, including trade, at a standstill and uncertainties in transport, business, and sales have been hit hard as their primary market is foreign buyers.
Shafiqullah Mohammadi, a carpet shop employee stated: “Our international trade relations are suspended and we have suffered a lot because of this.”
“We used to send our carpets to Asian and European countries, but now we cannot,” he added.
“We still have products, but our sales are very low. We used to sell three or four carpets a day, but now we sell that number a week. Yes, we accept that we are safe and away from suicide attacks, but our request to the Islamic Emirate is not to underestimate carpets, because carpets are Afghanistan’s industry and identity,” said carpet shop employee Mohibullah Kohi.
Billions of dollars in international aid have also dried up since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took Kabul on August 15. Billions more in foreign currency reserves are locked up in vaults in the West.
Business
First convoy of trucks from Uzbekistan arrives in Pakistan via Torkham
The first consignment of goods trucked from Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan arrived at Torkham crossing on Wednesday.
Four trucks, carrying yarn, were welcomed by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf; Advisor to Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood; a visiting five-member delegation o Uzbek officials headed by National Security Advisor Lt Gen Victor Makhmudov, and other Pakistani officials.
Addressing officials present, Yousaf said the arrival of the consignment was in line with Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen ties with all neighboring and regional countries including Uzbekistan.
This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit in July to Uzbekistan, where a number of trade agreements were signed, including one giving Uzbekistan access to its ports through Afghanistan.
In return, Pakistani traders will be able to export their products to Central Asian markets.
Business
IEA ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan on Tuesday, a move sure to cause further disruption to an economy pushed to the brink of collapse by the abrupt withdrawal of international support, Reuters reported.
The surprise move came hours after at least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul.
“The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade,” the IEA said in a statement shared with journalists by their deputy minister Zabiullah Mujahid.
The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan’s markets, while border areas use the currency of neighbouring countries such as Pakistan for trade.
The IEA government is pressing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis.
Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the IEA ousted the Western-backed government in August.
The departure of U.S.-led forces and many international donors left the country without grants that financed three quarters of public spending.
The finance ministry said it had a daily tax take of roughly 400 million Afghanis ($4.4 million).
Although Western powers want to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, they have refused to officially recognise the IEA government.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
New Zealand beat Afghanistan to make T20 World Cup semis
Polio vaccine campaign rolled out in western parts of Afghanistan
China agrees to process visas for Afghan traders
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
Afghanistan set to face New Zealand in defining WC match
US says Doha talks with IEA were “candid and professional”
World Mental Health Day: doctors call for release of kidnapped doctor
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Suicides among Japanese children at record high during pandemic -media
Andy Flower joins Afghan coaching staff ahead of T20 World Cup
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis discussed
Saar: Russia’s call for a peaceful solution between Afghans discussed
Tahawool: NATO’s intent to fight Daesh discussed
Zerbena: Collection of national revenue discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan central bank raises limit on bank withdrawals to $400 a week
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA confirms seven dead in Kabul military hospital attack
-
Business4 days ago
IEA ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan name Asghar Afghan replacement for T20 World Cup
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing IEA authorities
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR begins airlifting emergency aid to Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
India take on Afghanistan with semi-final hopes hanging by a thread
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU condemns attack on military hospital in Kabul