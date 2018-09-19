China, Afghanistan, Pakistan Tripartite Meeting to be Held in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2018 6:20 pm)

Chinese foreign ministry says a tripartite Meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and China will be held in Kabul in the near future.

Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang has hoped that Afghanistan and Pakistan’s relations would develop in a healthy and stable manner.

“As a common neighbour and friend of Afghanistan and Pakistan, China hopes that Afghanistan and Pakistan relations will develop in a healthy and stable manner,” Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing.

While appreciating the positive attitudes of both sides, he said that China supports the implementation of the “Afghan Peace and Solidarity Action Plan” by both sides and jointly promotes the Afghan reconciliation process.

“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving relations between the two countries,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side is maintaining close communication with the Afghan side and the Pakistani side on the specific arrangements for the second tripartite foreign minister’s dialogue.

In the meantime, the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah declared that any effort for reaching to peace in Afghanistan will be effective and now is the time that Pakistan takes honest and practical steps regarding Afghanistan peace process.

Afghan Parliament Members also considered China’s role positive in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Multilateral meetings on Afghanistan have always been criticized. According to experts, these meetings are just a waste of time for Afghanistan and its people.

“We have witnessed such meetings in the past, but finally ended without any result,” Rahmatullah Bizhan Poor, political analyst added.

The first trilateral dialogue between Afghan, Pakistani and Chinese foreign ministers was held on December 26 last year in Beijing.