China administers more than 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines

(Last Updated On: August 9, 2021)

A consignment of AstraZeneca, donated by France to Afghanistan, was handed over to the Ministry of Public Health on Sunday.

The shipment includes 144,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was donated through Kovacs.

Representing the Afghan government, Wazhma Salemi, Deputy Minister of Finance, thanked France for its assistance and said vaccinating the people against COVID-19 was the most effective way to reduce the number of infections.

Salemi added that this consignment of vaccine would be be used for the second round of vaccines for people who have already had their first shot.

She said coronavirus is a global problem and requires public mobilization. She called on all international partners and countries to cooperate with Afghanistan in the fight against the virus.

On the other hand, Thomas Guibert, Chargé d’Affaires of the French Embassy in Kabul, said that France decided to help after the start of the deadly third wave in the country.

Guibert added that his country has also cooperated with Afghan doctors in the field of vocational training, which will continue in the future.

This comes after the Afghan government also recently took delivery of vaccines from the United States, China, Sweden and India.