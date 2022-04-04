Latest News
China accepts Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA
China has accredited diplomats appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to the Afghan embassy in Beijing, IEA’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said.
Muttaqi made the announcement after China hosted multinational meetings on Afghanistan last week.
“We thank China for its economic assistance to Afghanistan. We appreciate China’s facilitation of importing Afghan products. It has accepted our diplomats in the Afghanistan embassy in China,” Muttaqi told reporters in China.
“These are efforts which signify China’s good intentions,” Muttaqi said.
IEA took control of Afghanistan in August last year, but it is yet to be recognized by the international community as the official government of the country.
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow had accredited the first diplomat from IEA-led Afghanistan.
In his comments to reporters, Muttaqi also said that after decades of war, Afghanistan has now become secure and there are opportunities for economic rehabilitation.
“Central Asia and South Asia could be connected through Afghanistan,” Muttaqi said as he reiterated calls for foreign investment in the country.
On Daesh, Muttaqi said that IEA has contained the group and is controlling the borders.
“For the past four months, Daesh has not been able to carry out any attack in Afghanistan,” Muttaqi said. “We can now say that Afghanistan is a secure country and we are abiding by our commitment to the world that Afghanistan soil will not be used against anyone.”
Thomas West speaks with Karzai about girls not going to school
Following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) recent decision to not reopen girls’ schools, the US State Department’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West spoke with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai about the issue.
West tweeted Monday: “We discussed the desire of the Afghan people for girls to return to high school quickly and the need for a natural consultation process to determine the future of the country.”
The Islamic Emirate announced on March 23, that schools for teenage girls would remain closed indefinitely.
This decision was met with a global outcry.
Recently, US Special Representative for Afghanistan’s Women and Human Rights Rina Amiri said in an interview with TRT World that the closure of girls’ schools above the sixth grade was “discouraging” because “it was a key test” for the Islamic Emirate.
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
UNICEF said it is deeply saddened by the killing of five children, one girl and four boys, when an explosive remnant of war (ERW) detonated on Friday in Marjah District in Helmand Province.
Two other children, a boy and a girl, were also injured in the explosion.
“This latest incident is far from being an isolated case. In Afghanistan, in the last seven months, 301 children were either killed or injured by explosive remnants of war and landmines. The real figure is thought to be much higher,” UNICEF said in a statement.
UNICEF meanwhile warned that concerns are growing that such accidents involving children and ERWs will continue to rise especially as the security environment has become more permissible and civilians are venturing into areas that were previously off-limits.
“Children are at high risk of death from unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan, including when they are tasked with collecting metal scraps to supplement meagre family incomes,” UNICEF said.
UNICEF in turn urged all parties to adhere to their responsibilities and step-up efforts to clear existing mines and unexploded ordnance, provide victim assistance, educate children and communities about the risks and preventive measures to take, and ensure that children live in safe and protective environments.
Afghanistan needs to be more decentralized: Khalilzad
Afghanistan’s government needs to be more decentralized and political inclusivity needs to be ensured in order to prevent another war, former US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Saturday.
Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue conference, Khalilzad said that the US’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has had both positive and negative consequences.
“On the positive side, the war has ended already. There is a government that controls all of Afghanistan, but on the negative is that the government is not legitimate in the sense that it doesn’t come true what it has agreed to do in the agreement that ended the war, meaning the US war, which was that the new government would be as a result of intra-Afghan negotiations so that it reflects the diversity,” Khalilzad said.
He said that currently the Afghan government is “very centralized” and a more decentralized government would also ensure economic participation and inclusivity.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, rejected Khalilzad’s claim that the government is very centralized.
Enamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for IEA, said that the government is committed to ensuring balanced development across Afghanistan and it would work for greater inclusivity.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, told the conference that “we have to be patient and accommodative” over the IEA’s performance.
“Instead of imposing sanctions which have never worked, we must incentivize Afghans for their positive behavioral changes,” Bajwa said.
He said that disengagement with Afghanistan is not an option. “We urge the international community to share their concern directly with Afghan interim government.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that after 40 years, there is no internal war in Afghanistan and one government controls the entire country.
“This presents a unique opportunity to stabilize Afghanistan and build sustainable peace the international community can achieve by engaging with Afghan authorities, unfreezing Afghanistna’s financial reserves and reviving reconstruction and sustainable development of Afghanistan,” Qureshi said.
He also urged IEA to positively respond to the expectations of the international community with regard to inclusivity, human rights including women’s rights, girls’ education and the threat of terrorism.
