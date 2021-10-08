COVID-19
Children take part in vaccine study as Pfizer seeks FDA approval
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a group for whom no shot is currently allowed, Pfizer said on Thursday (October 07), Reuters reported.
A trial to test vaccine safety on children took place at Duke University School of Medicine. Two of the children who took part, were 7 year old Lydia and her sister, 5 year old Bridgette.
Both of the girls were calm as they received their vaccinations, although Bridgette instructed her father to hold her hand, read the report.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set a date of Oct. 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss Pfiizer’s application, making it possible for children in this age group – numbering around 28 million – to begin receiving the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shortly afterward.
The vaccine already has won U.S. emergency use authorization in teens ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved by regulators for people ages 16 and up.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is one of three in use in the United States, along with the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version, neither of which has won full regulatory approval for any age group.
A rapid authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in young kids could help mitigate a potential surge of cases in the coming weeks and months, with schools open nationwide and colder weather driving activities indoors. If given regulatory authorization, the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would become the first COVID-19 shot made available to children 5 to 11 in the United States, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
COVID testing and vaccinations drop across Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that since August there has been a drop in COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and that around 1.6 million doses of vaccine could expire if not used quickly.
To address this, WHO and partners are boosting testing and supporting the rollout of a vaccination campaign in 16 provinces, the organization said.
WHO recently flew 50,000 COVID-19 tests to Afghanistan to fill gaps at labs. 150,000 more are in the pipeline.
A microscope lab was meanwhile completed in Nimroz province last month and in Kunar on Tuesday.
Labs in Parwan, Laghman and Kapisa are also underway.
When complete there will be 36 WHO-supported COVID labs in Afghanistan.
Since August, WHO has sent life-saving medicines and medical supplies to 360 health facilities in Afghanistan to cover the health needs of 3.9 million people.
On Wednesday, supplies were sent to two hospitals in Kabul and WHO provincial offices for onward distribution. The supplies will cover the health needs of 50,000 people in Afghanistan, the organization stated.
COVID-19
WHO seeks COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations, ‘not empty promises’
The World Health Organization said this week it was now down to manufacturers and rich countries to deliver pledged COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries to ease global health inequalities.
About 80 percent of the 5.5 billion vaccine doses that have been administered globally went to high- and upper-middle income countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing.
WHO has set a target to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the population by the end of this year and Tedros said deliveries to poorer nations need to be boosted for this to be achieved.
“Manufacturers have promised to prioritise and low-income countries. We don’t want any more promises. We just want the vaccines,” Tedros said.
He added vaccine manufacturers had “prioritised or been legally obliged to fulfil bilateral deals with rich countries willing to pay top dollar.”
COVID-19
Beijing Games to allow spectators only from mainland China
Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday (September 29), Reuters reported.
Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC’s Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver “safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled,” the committee said. The Beijing Games start on Feb. 4.
While acknowledging disappointment among international fans who will not be able to attend, the IOC welcomed the decision to have Chinese spectators after the Tokyo games in July were held with empty stadiums due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to the IOC said among the Beijing safety principles were that all fully vaccinated participants would enter what it called a “closed-loop management system” immediately upon their arrival, within which they will move freely.
This will cover all Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, served by a dedicated transport system.
All domestic and international participants as well as the workforce in the system will be tested daily, the IOC said, Reuters reported.
Participants who are not fully vaccinated must spend 21 days in quarantine when arriving in the Chinese capital. The Games themselves last 16 days in total.
China on Wednesday said 1.05 billion people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife, lawyers to be hacked – UK court
Google to invest $1 billion in Africa over five years
Children take part in vaccine study as Pfizer seeks FDA approval
UN agency to pay salaries of Afghan health care workers
Moscow to host Afghanistan talks this month
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Biden and China’s Xi discuss managing competition, avoiding conflict in call
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Sola: Conditions for recognizing the IEA discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bamiyan potato farmers appeal for help to store and sell their produce
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB Chairman welcomes new board members
-
Latest News5 days ago
Poverty and unemployment spike across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Swedish artist who drew blasphemous caricature dies in car crash
-
Latest News5 days ago
Five security force members killed in Pakistan in attack on vehicle
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan wheelchair basketball star debuts in Spain after fleeing Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Trucks with humanitarian aid arrive in Afghanistan as millions risk starvation