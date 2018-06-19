Children Playing With Mortar Set Off Blast, Kills 2 in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: June 19, 2018 12:35 pm)

At least two children were killed and two other people were wounded when a mortar detonated in a residential house in Jalal Abad city of Nangarhar province, local officials said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani said the blast took place at around 9:30 am (local time) after a number of children found and played with an unexploded mortar.

Khogyani noted the incident occurred at the vicinity of eight PD near the Behsoud Bridge in a residential house.

According to a UN official, children have been killed, blinded, crippled or inadvertently caused the death of their friends while playing with unexploded ordnance that is negligently left behind by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is littered with land mines and unexploded munitions left over from decades of war, which kill and wound hundreds of people every year.