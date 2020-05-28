Children included among refugees forced into river by Iranian border guards

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2020)

Findings show some children were among the ones thrown killed into the Harirud River by Iranian border guards.

The families of those who were thrown into the Harirud River by Iranian border guards a few weeks back have demanded the government share the results of the fact-finding committee with them.

The Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has also acknowledged that there were children among the victims.

Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the Independent Human Rights Commission, said their investigation revealed that several children included those thrown into the river by Iranian border guards.

Herat Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali also said that the investigation was ongoing, and some considerable results had been achieved, which would soon be made public.

On the other hand, the families of those who were thrown into the river by Iranian border guards are asking the government to share with them the results of the investigation conducted by the fact-finding committee.

A delegation led by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister arrived in Afghanistan a few days ago and met with Afghan officials.

The Iranian and Afghan delegations stressed that this issue should be seriously investigated and that the results should be shared with the people.