Children included among refugees forced into river by Iranian border guards
Findings show some children were among the ones thrown killed into the Harirud River by Iranian border guards.
The families of those who were thrown into the Harirud River by Iranian border guards a few weeks back have demanded the government share the results of the fact-finding committee with them.
The Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has also acknowledged that there were children among the victims.
Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the Independent Human Rights Commission, said their investigation revealed that several children included those thrown into the river by Iranian border guards.
Herat Governor Sayed Wahid Qatali also said that the investigation was ongoing, and some considerable results had been achieved, which would soon be made public.
On the other hand, the families of those who were thrown into the river by Iranian border guards are asking the government to share with them the results of the investigation conducted by the fact-finding committee.
A delegation led by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister arrived in Afghanistan a few days ago and met with Afghan officials.
The Iranian and Afghan delegations stressed that this issue should be seriously investigated and that the results should be shared with the people.
Prisoner releases; Taliban’s technical team arrives in Kabul
A Taliban technical team has arrived in Kabul to conduct verification for the Taliban prisoners.
The Taliban’s political office in Qatar and the Office of National Security Council confirmed that the team had come to Kabul only to take care of some technical work on the releases of prisoners at both ends.
Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, said that a five-member Taliban team had been sent to Kabul to verify and release the prisoners and that the team would address some technical problems.
The Office National Security Council also confirmed that the Taliban and the government’s technical delegation were working to ease the release of prisoners.
On the other hand, the Pentagon believes that the Afghan government has taken an effective step towards peace by deciding to release 2,000 Taliban prisoners in the new round.
Many believe that as hurdles have been removed to an extent, the opportunity for bringing peace should not be missed this time.
Coronavirus update; cases exceed 13,000 in Afghanistan
With 580 newly registered cases, the total number of cases for the Coronavirus reached 13,036, with 235 deaths.
The Ministry of Public Health announced the 580 new cases of Coronavirus as follows: Kabul with 322 cases, Herat with 139, Panjshir with 27, Balkh with 22, Farah with 21, Paktia with 20, Faryab with 15, and Parwan with 14 cases.
The Ministry of Public Health also expressed concerns about the lack of facilities saying that the Darulaman Palace, which was designated for the Coronavirus patients, has been evacuated.
Waheed Majrooh, a deputy of the Health Ministry, said that if medical supplies are not provided soon, it will cause major troubles.
Majrooh added that the Darulaman Palace, which was the center of abstraction, had been evacuated, and its beds had been transferred to hospitals.
The Ministry of Public Health emphasized that the least people can do is using masks, keeping social distancing, and washing their hands more often.
NASA postpones astronaut launch due to bad weather
NASA aborted its planned mission – the first crewed launch from American soil to the International Space Station – on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions.
The organization said in a tweet that the launch was scrubbed due to weather. “There were no issues with the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft.”
In case you’re just tuning in, today’s launch was scrubbed due to weather. There were no issues with the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. https://t.co/U1COQzFy4v pic.twitter.com/tMjvUBX2FR
— NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020
The mission was called off just 17 minutes before the launch.
“Today’s Launch America attempt was an instantaneous launch window. Due to orbital mechanics, we need to make sure that at the time we launch, we are able to reach the Space Station on time and accurately. Because of this, we could not wait for clear weather today,” NASA said.
NASA said that it would resume an attempt to launch the Demo-2 mission at around 3:22 local time on Saturday, May 30. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.
“We are not going to launch today.”
Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing. Our next opportunity will be Saturday, May 30 at 3:22pm ET. Live #LaunchAmerica coverage will begin at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/c7R1AmLLYh
— NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020
“A new era of human spaceflight is set to begin as American astronauts once again launch on an American rocket from American soil to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program,” NASA said in a statement.
NASA added that the mission will be SpaceX’s – a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company – final test flight for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and will provide critical data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spacecraft, and ground systems, as well as in-orbit, docking, and landing operations.
“The test flight also will provide valuable data toward certification of SpaceX’s crew transportation system for regular flights carrying astronauts to and from the space station,” the statement said.
