Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Children as young as 11 have been targeted by violence and beheaded in northeast Mozambique during an ISIS insurgency in the region, the charity Save the Children said on Tuesday.
The UK-based aid organization said it was “outraged and deeply saddened” by reports that children had been targeted in the conflict in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province.
The violence has claimed the lives of 2,600 people in the east African nation – half of them civilians – and displaced 670,000, according to Save the Children.
One mother, whose name was withheld to protect her identity, told the charity her 12-year-old son was beheaded as she hid with her three other children.
“That night our village was attacked and houses were burned,” she said.
“We tried to escape to the woods, but they took my eldest son and beheaded him. We couldn’t do anything because we would be killed too,” the mother added.
A second mother said she had been unable to bury her son who was killed by armed men after she had to leave her home for her own safety.
“After my 11-year-old son was killed, we understood that it was no longer safe to stay in my village. We fled to my father’s house in another village, but a few days later the attacks started there too,” she said.
The charity said the situation had seriously deteriorated in the past 12 months with an escalation of attacks.
The humanitarian crisis in the region has been exacerbated by a series of floods in 2020 and Cyclone Kenneth which struck northern Mozambique a year earlier.
“Reports of attacks on children sicken us to our core,” Chance Briggs, Save the Children’s country director in Mozambique, said.
“A major concern for us is that the needs of displaced children and their families in Cabo Delgado far outweigh the resources available to support them.
“Nearly a million people are facing severe hunger as a direct result of this conflict, including displaced people and host communities.”
Insurgents, known locally as Al-Shabaab, have staged a series of attacks in Cabo Delgado since 2017 and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State organization in 2019.
They have been accused of beheadings and desecration of corpses.
Government forces, which have been bolstered by private military companies, have also been accused by rights groups of atrocities that amount to war crimes.
More than 2,000 Afghan children killed or wounded in 2020: AIHRC
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said Wednesday that in the past 25 days at least five children were killed and 29 others wounded in the ongoing conflict in the country.
Speaking at the launch of two children’s story books on their rights, AIHRC officials said the right to life and health of children in Afghanistan were in danger and was a source of serious concern.
The books, The Right to Health and The Right to Life, are a joint venture between Afghanistan Center at Kabul University (ACKU) and UNICEF Afghanistan.
Addressing guests present, Mohammad Naeem Nazari, Deputy Chairperson of the AIHRC, said that last year, 565 children were killed and 1,454 wounded in the conflict, and in the current solar month alone, five children have been killed and 29 injured.
“Unfortunately, the right to life and health of Afghan children is in grave danger in Afghanistan,” Nazari added.
“Recently, we decided to inform the children about their health and life [rights] in simple language and to tell them about their rights,” said Razia Sayad, a member of the AIHRC.
“In Afghanistan, the living conditions of children are very difficult,” said Humaira Qadiri, one of the authors.
“I work here to earn a living for my family, and I have been deprived of the right to education,” said Hasseb, a child vendor.
The two picture-story books were written by Humaira Qadiri and Mohammad Waizi.
Meanwhile, a new UN study which was released on Wednesday reported that the coronavirus pandemic may have indirectly contributed to around 228,000 additional child deaths in 2020, 11,000 maternal fatalities and 3.5 million unwanted pregnancies in South Asia.
The study, commissioned by UNICEF and published on Wednesday, blamed “drastic cuts in the availability and use of essential public health services” because of the pandemic across India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, home to 1.8 billion people.
US-Taliban deal ‘not solidly negotiated’ and still under review: Biden
US President Joe Biden has said it will be tough to meet the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline but that he has not yet made the decision as to when troops will leave.
In an interview with ABC news on Wednesday night, Biden said he is still reviewing the agreement sealed between his predecessor Donaly Trump and the Taliban in February last year.
“I’m in the process of making that decision now as to when they’ll leave,” Biden said.
“The fact is that, that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president – the former president – worked out. And so we’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision’s going to be – it’s in process now.”
Biden said it would be “tough” for all service members to leave by May 1.
“It could happen,” he said, “but it is tough.”
Currently Washington official reports there are 2,500 US troops in the country but last week New York Times reported there are at least 3,500 US soldiers in Afghanistan.
That’s 1,000 more than Washington has disclosed.
The NYT reported the “cloudy accounting” around troops numbers results from some Special Forces units having been put “off the books”.
According to a senior US official, the presence of some temporary and transitioning units also accounted for the additional troops.
A second official told NYT that these troops include Joint Special Operations Command units, some of them elite Army Rangers, who work under both the Pentagon and the CIA while deployed to Afghanistan.
Having more troops in a country than the Defense Department officially acknowledges is common practice, NYT reported.
According to the report, the United States often details military troops to the CIA or other agencies, declares that information “classified” and refuses to publicly acknowledge their presence.
Taliban cry foul after US carries out airstrikes in battle-weary Kandahar
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces carried out operations against Taliban insurgents in a number of districts in Kandahar province on Tuesday night, leaving at least 30 militants dead, security sources have confirmed.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Interior, “30 Taliban terrorists were killed in Jiri district of Kandahar province and in the Timur area on the outskirts of Kandahar city.”
The MoI stated that security and defense forces launched an operation on Tuesday to repel insurgent attacks in Jiri district.
“As a result, 12 Taliban terrorists were killed and six motorcycles belonging to terrorists were destroyed.
“Also last night, 18 Taliban terrorists were killed in another counterattack by these forces in the Timur area of central Kandahar,” MoI stated.
US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) meanwhile stated it had conducted airstrikes in Kandahar over the past two days and that these were done within the parameters of their agreement with the Taliban. .
The US military stated in a tweet that “USFOR-A conducted airstrikes within the last 48 hrs targeting Taliban fighters actively attacking and maneuvering on ANDSF positions in Zharay, Spin Boldak and Kandahar Districts, Kandahar.
“Taliban claims otherwise are false. The US continues to defend ANDSF in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement,” read their tweets.
This was in reference to the Taliban’s claims that the US airstrikes in Kandahar was a “clear violation of the Doha agreement,” which was signed in February last year between the US and Taliban.
However, the agreement states the US is still able to come to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces’ defense if needed.
The Taliban disagreed and on Wednesday stated that if the US forces continue to violate the agreement, the group will also take action against them.
The Taliban will take the same actions and then the consequences will be on the soldiers of US forces, said Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesman, in a statement.
