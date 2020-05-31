Children among 9 killed in Herat traffic accident

(Last Updated On: May 31, 2020)

At least nine people including children and women were killed in a traffic accident in western Herat province, a local official confirmed.

The incident happened on Saturday night after a small vehicle collided with a truck in Herat-Kandahar highway in the Adraskan district of the province.

Jilani Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that three women, hour children, and two men were killed in the accident.

According to Farhad, all the victims were Kapisa’s residents.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.