Regional
Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat
Afghan security forces killed a kidnapper and arrested another in western Herat province on Wednesday, a security source told Ariana News.
The incident happened in Puran area of Enjil district.
The kidnappers had abducted a child in District 7 of Herat city and then moved their hostage to Enjil district.
The child was rescued by security forces in the operation.
The body of the kidnapper was put on public display for several hours.
Regional
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Afghan security forces on Monday arrested a man trying to smuggle $600,000 from Afghanistan to Iran, an official said.
The arrest was made by border forces at Milak border crossing in Nimroz province, said Mawlawi Hashim Hanzala, the border commissary.
The official identified the arrested individual as Syed Momin, a permanent resident of Nimfoz capital Zaranj.
It was not clear why he was smuggling the amount.
The official said the culprit was being interrogated.
The seizure comes as the Afghan banking system has been plunged into chaos, and the country is facing a liquidity crunch.
Latest News
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
Takhar local officials said on Sunday that 50 shops were destroyed in a blaze in Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province.
According to officials, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit.
Officials also said that the fire broke out in a fruit and vegetable market in the center of the Khwaja Bahauddin district.
Shopkeepers have however suffered serious financial losses in the fire.
Business
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
More than 113,000 tons of dried fruits and medicinal plants have been exported from Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province over the past 12 months, Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries officials said, adding that this generated $308 million in revenue.
“We faced some troubles in exporting due to the political developments, but we continued to export in good quality. Thanks God Islamic Emirate officials have not created any problems for us,” said Mohammad Dawood Qaderi, head of Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
He said that they gave advice to IEA authorities on improving exports, which they accepted.
According to the official, figs have been the biggest export this year.
Meanwhile, traders also said that the export sector in Kandahar has improved.
“Thanks God, trade in dried fruits is going well. The routes are secure now,” said Mir Hamza, a dried fruits trader.
He called for an agreement with countries that would allow for barter deals.
Some traders, however, said that they were unable to collect their exchanged items or their money due to sanctions.
Noor Ali, a dried fruits trader, said that the level of exports was good this year, but traders were unable to collect their money due to international banking restrictions.
