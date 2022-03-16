Child rescued, kidnapper killed by security forces in Herat

(Last Updated On: March 16, 2022)

Afghan security forces killed a kidnapper and arrested another in western Herat province on Wednesday, a security source told Ariana News.

The incident happened in Puran area of Enjil district.

The kidnappers had abducted a child in District 7 of Herat city and then moved their hostage to Enjil district.

The child was rescued by security forces in the operation.

The body of the kidnapper was put on public display for several hours.