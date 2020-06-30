Latest News
Child marriage prevalent human rights violation in Afghanistan: UN
Child marriage is the most prevalent human rights violation in Afghanistan, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in a statement.
Every year, millions of girls are subjected to practices that harm them physically and emotionally, with the full knowledge and consent of their families, friends, and communities, the UNFPA said.
According to the statement released on Tuesday, conflict, poverty, and holding on to certain traditional beliefs and behaviors put underage girls at risk in Afghanistan, especially in remote and rural areas.
“These risks not only prevent girls from their human rights, but also their social rights, and prevents them from education, harms their protection, and increases health threats including their reproductive health and the ability to choose if and when they have children,” the statement said.
“Harmful practices against girls cause profound and lasting trauma, robbing them of their right to reach their full potential,” says UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem.
Many harmful practices are human rights violations because they arise from discriminatory gender norms that perpetuate inequality. And they are imposed on women and girls, regardless of consent.
The UN said that violence against women has been increased during the lockdown. The Attorney General Office of Afghanistan recorded 249 cases of beatings during the Coronavirus quarantine.
“The pandemic both makes our job harder and more urgent as so many more girls are now at risk,” Dr. Kanem says. “We will not stop until the rights, choices, and bodies of all girls are fully their own.”
The UNFPA noted that governments should ensure these practices end because they have ratified the international treaties to protect the rights of women and children.
“Afghanistan has signed on most international conventions to protect children, including early marriage. From the policy perspective, the National Action Plan for the Elimination of Early and Child Marriage (NAP ECM) in Afghanistan has been adopted and is key progress towards prevention and ending the early marriage in the country, but it needs implementation continues to be a challenge,” read the statement.
Child marriage is a fundamental violation of human rights that robs girls of their education, health, and long term prospects. The elimination of child marriage requires joint action of the Government of Afghanistan, religious communities, civil society, and national and international partners.
“We need to renew our commitment and ensure this harmful practice is prevented, and girls and their rights are respected,” the organization said.
5,620 drug traffickers arrested in a year – Afghanistan
More than 5,000 drug traffickers have been detained in Afghanistan over the past 12 months, the Interior Ministry said.
Mohammad Hashim Ortaq, the Deputy Minister for Counter-Narcotics of the Interior Ministry said that 89 public service employees were also among the drug traffickers who were introduced to the judiciary.
According to him, although the struggle to eradicate the drug phenomenon in the country is challenging, 5,620 drug traffickers have been arrested in the last year.
“Since 2019, 4,833 anti-narcotics operations have been launched, resulting in the arrest of 5,620 smugglers, 89 of whom are public service employees who have been arrested, and also nine of them were foreigners,” Ortaq said.
Meanwhile, the official emphasizes that more than 1,000 tons of narcotics have been recovered as a result of police operations and about 100 heroin factories have been destroyed.
“1,270 tons of narcotics have been seized and one hundred and five drug production laboratories have been destroyed and three-drug depots have been discovered,” Hashim Ortaq added.
However, Interior Ministry officials stress that the real fight against drug trafficking in Afghanistan requires real regional and global cooperation and efforts, otherwise, it will be difficult to curb this challenge in the country.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan exceed 31,000
The Ministry of Health says that 271 were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
The coronavirus is now in its peak in Afghanistan, but the Ministry of Health has recently announced a declining number of people with the disease.
After examining 761 samples, the Ministry of Health announced that 271 people had the disease, which is a few percentage points lower than in previous weeks.
“The number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 31,238,” said Akmal Samsoor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health.
Although the Ministry of Health says that 5 to 6 hundred oxygen balloons are transported to hospitals every day for patients with respiratory problems, people are complaining about the lack of oxygen in the country’s hospitals.
According to the Ministry of Health, 12 patients have died in the past 24 hours and another 1,330 have recovered, bringing the total number of deaths to 733 and the number of recovered to 1,334.
Facebook, Twitter stocks drop 7%
Shares of Facebook and Twitter dived by seven percent in mid-day trading Friday after Unilever said it would pull its advertising from the social media companies for the rest of the year, CNN reported.
“Given our Responsibility Framework and the polarized atmosphere in the U.S., we have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S.,” Unilever Company said in a statement. “Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society. We will be monitoring ongoing and will revisit our current position if necessary.”
The household goods company’s decision was taken upon the concerns over hate speech and divisive content on the platforms, it said.
“Based on the current polarization and the election that we are having in the US, there needs to be much more enforcement in the area of hate speech,” Luis Di Como, Unilever’s executive vice president of global media, told Wall Street Journal in an interview.
