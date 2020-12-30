Chief peace negotiator says key topic in talks will be ceasefire

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2020)

Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator Masoom Stanekzai said on Wednesday that while he knows Afghans want a “quick result”, which is not possible, the focus will be on a ceasefire when talks resume.

Speaking at a gathering at the Institute for Peace Studies in Kabul, Stanekzai said: “We will go to the negotiations with a strong will.”

“Ending the war in Afghanistan is the demand of the people of the country,” he added.

This comes just days ahead of peace talks resuming in Doha between the Afghan republic’s team and the Taliban’s team.

“We know the people expect a quick result, but it’s a little difficult as it’s not just in our hands,” Stanekzai said.

“Security is very important for the people of Afghanistan, which includes a ceasefire, highway security and other issues,” he said adding that there is a difference of opinion over the governing system for the country going forward.

He stated however that one of the first issues to be raised by the Afghan republic’s team would be that of a ceasefire.

Farooq Majroh, a member of the peace negotiating team, also spoke at the event and said “for the past three months of negotiations we have shown a will for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Mohammad Natiqi, another team member said “after lots of discussions we convinced the religious scholars in Qatar, to declare Afghan war unjust.”

“The UN supports the system we currently have, not the one the Taliban are talking about. In the next round, we will defend our system,” he said.

Peace talks started on September 12 in Doha but soon hit a deadlock over the rules and procedures of talks going forward. However, in early December both sides were able to reach consensus on the issue.

They then took a three week break and are expected to resume talks on January 5.