Abdullah Blames Taliban for Sabotaging Peace Opportunities

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2019)

Abdullah Abdullah on Monday blamed the Taliban insurgent group for sabotaging the opportunities for peace by refusing to sit with the Afghan government.

Abdullah said that Taliban is committing a humanitarian crime by emphasizing on the continuation of the war.

“Taliban is taking responsibility for all bloodsheds and continuation of the war. The Taliban are sabotaging every opportunity for peace. This is a crime that the Afghan people will judge about,” Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, Afghan and Western officials have told the Daily Telegraph that talks between Taliban and U.S. officials have faced with deadlock, with the militants continuing to demand an immediate U.S. troop withdrawal and refusing to negotiate with the Afghan government.

At the same time, the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad will launch the seventh round of talks with Taliban negotiators in Qatar after a tour to six countries in order to find a breakthrough for Afghan peace process.

The U.S. envoy will travel to Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, Khalilzad said in a tweet that he had briefed Pakistani leaders in Islamabad on progress the U.S. has made in the last month, adding that he has discussed what Pakistan can do to help advance the Afghan peace process.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said that Khalilzad has met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, MFA Additional Secretary Aftab Khokher and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa.

Political experts in Kabul believe that if the two sides of talks do not show more flexibility there is a risk of losing the opportunities for peace in the war-torn country.

“The hopes are changing to disappointments because the two sides do not have logical stances,” said Daud Nadi, an Afghan political commentator.

“America is seeking to bring Taliban to peace like Hekmatyar but they will fail on their efforts,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban official.

Recently, the Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, in a message on the occasion of Eid, said that their insurgency will continue until they achieve their objective.

He accused the Afghan government for trying to sabotage the ongoing dialogue between prominent Afghan politicians and the insurgent group.

In addition, he invited Washington to remain a sincere partner in the negotiation process.

However, there was no sign of agreeing on a ceasefire or opening direct talks with the Afghan government on his message.