Chief Executive Arrived in Tajikistan on Two-Day Official Visit

The Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah arrived in Dushanbe the capital of Tajikistan on a two-day official visit on Wednesday.

The Sapidar Palace in a statement has said the Chief Executive heading a high level government delegation visits Dushanbe to attend an international conference on “Water for Sustainable Development”.

The statement stated that Abdullah Abdullah will deliver a speech at the International Conference on “Water for Sustainable Development” and will also visit Tajikistan President Imam Ali Rahman, the prime minister Qahir Rasoulzadeh and the chairman of Tajik Parliament.

According to the statement, Afghan and Tajik officials will sign an agreement on cooperation of telecommunications, the Memorandum of Understanding on Mines and they will talk on deepening bilateral ties, strengthening security, expanding economic, social, cultural, trade, and transit cooperation plus joint efforts against terrorism.

The statement added that Chief Executive is accompanied by the Minister of the Interior, Wais Ahmad Barmak, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Shahzad Gol Aribi, the political affairs Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hekmat Khalil Karzai, the Deputy Minister of Energy and Water, Mohammad Gul Khalimi, the Deputy Minister of Economy, Mohammad Esmaeil Rahimi and the Deputy Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Mirjawad Sadat.