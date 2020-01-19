Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson begins his tenure in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2020)

Ross Wilson started his tenure as the Charge d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Kabul on Saturday, the US Embassy said in a statement.

Earlier, Wilson was the US Charge d’Affaires at the country’s embassy in Georgia, 2018 through 2019.

Meanwhile, Ross Wilson tweeted Saturday that he was excited to start work at the US Embassy in Kabul “during such crucial time in the history of Afghanistan”.

“Be it Afghan Elections, the quest for peace, or other priorities, my country and I strongly support all Afghans as they choose the future of this proud country,” Wilson said.

Ross Wilson is replaced with John Bass, who was the US ambassador for two years since September 2017.

The Diplomat received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and master’s degrees from Columbia University and the US National War College.

Wilson has served as the US ambassador to Azerbaijan from 2000 – 2003, and to Turkey from 2005 – 2008, and his later assignments were as US chargé d’affaires in Turkey in 2014, and the Republic of Georgia, 2018 through 2019.