Char: NATO Defense Ministers Meeting in Brussels discussed
(Last Updated On: October 23, 2021)
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 15, 2021)
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 14, 2021)
Sola: US and IEA meeting in Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: October 12, 2021)
Sola1 hour ago
Latest News2 hours ago
Biden approves $976 million for refugees in US including Afghans
Latest News5 hours ago
US claims it killed senior al Qaeda leader in Syria with drone strike
Latest News8 hours ago
Red Cross warns aid groups not enough to stave off humanitarian crisis
Latest News18 hours ago
Pakistan coaches IEA on winning international recognition
Latest News3 weeks ago
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Carpet industry takes major knock as client base dries up
Latest News3 weeks ago
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Sola1 hour ago
Sola1 week ago
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 week ago
Tahawol: IEA’s trip to Turkey discussed
Sola1 week ago
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 week ago
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the world
Trending
Business5 days ago
First consignment of Afghan goods exported under IEA rule
Featured5 days ago
Colin Powell has died of COVID complications
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s economic collapse could prompt refugee crisis: IMF
World4 days ago
N.Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast, S.Korea military says
Latest News4 days ago
House-to-house polio vaccination campaign to recommence across Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad steps down
Featured4 days ago
Ariana Television secures rights to broadcast T20 World Cup 2021
Latest News4 days ago
India plans to send food to Afghanistan