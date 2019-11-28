Chances of Successful Afghan Peace Talks Higher Than Before: US General

The top US general after arrival in Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the chances of a successful outcome from Afghan peace talks were higher than before and could happen in the “near term”.

The Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff arrived in Kabul in an unannounced visit. This is Milley’s first trip to Afghanistan since taking the position in September.

“I think the chances of a positive outcome through negotiations is higher than I have seen, and I‘ve been deeply involved in Afghanistan for 18 years,” Reuters quoted Milley as he talked with the reporters.

“With a bit of luck, we’ll have successful negotiations in the near term, not too distant future,” Milley said.

However, he said that it still requires time to see a positive outcome.

Recently, sources close to the Taliban told Ariana News that U.S. and Taliban negotiators are holding unofficial talks in Qatar what Milley have confirmed as an “ongoing” process.

The optimism for the Afghan peace talks comes following the prisoner swap deal between the Taliban and the United States. Taliban released American and Australian university professors. In return, Afghan government released three high-profile Taliban members, calling it a tough but important decision to pave the way for face-to-face negotiations with the Taliban.

However, the Taliban has repeatedly rejected holding direct talks with the government officials.