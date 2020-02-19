Chance of a deal with Taliban: Donald Trump

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2020)

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that there is ‘a chance’ of making a peace deal with the Taliban.

Speaking to the reporters, Trump said that the US will soon wrap up the agreement with the group.

“We are negotiating with the Taliban. We have been negotiating with them for a while. We will see what happens,” Trump added.

Trump said he could end the long-term conflict in Afghanistan, but stressed that he does not want millions of people to do so.

“We would win that so quickly your head would spin. And I am not talking about nuclear; I am talking about very conventional,” said Trump. “But I am not willing to kill millions of people.”

The US-Taliban delegations are expected to sign a “conditional” peace deal later this month. The agreement would go ahead if the Taliban promise to reduce violence in the country in the first seven days of the test period and then ten days after the deal the intra-Afghan talks would be conducted.