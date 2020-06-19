Latest News
Champions League scheduled to resume on August
The Champions League, after a five-month suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled to resume in August.
CL is scheduled to finish with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon of Portugal.
Eight teams will play from the quarterfinals in knockout games at two venues, the UEFA executive committee decided on Wednesday.
The final will be held at the home stadium of Portuguese club Benfica on Sunday, Aug. 23 — the latest date ever.
The timing and place of the remaining matches of the 1/16 stage are yet to be announced.
This comes as the other major European leagues are already resumed.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus update: 346 new cases, total 27,878
The Ministry of Public Health said Friday that 346 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan.
The cases – 231 in Kabul, 25 in Kandahar, 25 in paktia, 19 in Bamyan, 13 in Nimruz, 9 Hekmand, 6 in Urozgan, 6 in Kunduz, 5 in Takhar, 4 in Zabul, 2 in Nuristan, and one in Nangarhar – were recorded in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total affected people to 27,878 in Afghanistan, the Health Ministry said.
Meanwhile, two people have died of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 302 others were fully discharged from hospitals after recovering their health, the ministry added.
So far, 548 people have died of the virus and a total of 7962 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
Latest News
US reaches agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 – Afghanistan
The United States has reduced its troops level to 8,600 in Afghanistan, fulfilling its obligation as part of the US-Taliban agreement, General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said Thursday.
“What I would tell you now is we have met our part of the agreement…We agreed to go to the mid-8,000 range within 135 days…We are at that number now, ” said McKenzie in an event hosted by the Aspen Institute think tank on June 18.
The US and the Taliban signed an agreement for bringing peace in Afghanistan on February 29 in Qatar.
Under the deal, the US agreed to reduce its troops in Afghanistan from 12,000 troops to 8,600 by mid-July. In exchange, the group pledged to cut ties with terrorist groups like Al-Qaida.
McKenzie said that the Taliban is no longer friend with the ISIS/Daesh, “What we need to see is what they’re going to do against al-Qaeda. And we need to see that in deeds and not words.”
This top US General said that the withdrawal of the full forces is “conditional” and would happen only if the Taliban fulfill its commitment.
“Conditions would have to be met that satisfy us that attacks against our homeland are not going to be generated from Afghanistan,” he said.
It comes as the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the Taliban has to live up to their commitments in the agreement they made with the United States.
Addressing a teleconference following the meetings of NATO Defence Ministers, Stoltenberg added, “I am absolutely certain that the only way to reach a political, sustainable, peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan is to have an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process. Therefore, intra-Afghan negotiations are so important.”
“NATO Allies support the peace efforts, and we are closer to real intra-Afghan negotiations now than I think we have ever been before,” he noted.
Latest News
Clashes underway in Kapisa, 16 Taliban militants killed
At least 16 Taliban militants were killed and 11 others wounded in clashes with the Afghan forces in Kapisa province, police said.
Abdul Shayiq Shurish, a spokesman for Kapisa police told Ariana News that the clashes broke out between the two sides on Wednesday afternoon in the Tagab district of the province.
During the clashes, six villages were cleared of the Taliban insurgents and a group’s underground tunnel was destroyed, Shurish added.
He further said no Afghan forces were harmed, adding that clashes between the two sides underway at the moment.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment on the matter.
It comes as the Tagab district witnessed heavy clashes between Afghan forces and the militants in the past few days.
