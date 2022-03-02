Business
Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan
Officials of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM) said on Tuesday that corruption and insecurity have been eradicated since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power last year but stated that the country was dealing with a severe economic crisis.
Officials said that one example is that of factories. According to them hundreds of manufacturing businesses have closed down due to the crisis.
The sudden collapse of the former government in August last year resulted in foreign donors cutting off all funding to Afghanistan, freezing of the country’s foreign reserves and imposition of economic sanctions.
Afghanistan, which has for the past 20 years been largely reliant on foreign funding, has been hit hard by these decisions which have contributed enormously to the current humanitarian crisis.
Chamber officials meanwhile said that international sanctions on Afghanistan’s banking system have led to the closure of many factories.
“We are satisfied with the Islamic Emirate, they are trying to promote domestic products and industries. Problems we have are because of international sanctions. The problem must be solved and Afghan money must be released,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, the deputy head of the ACIM.
Members of the Steel Association, which is a major electricity consumer in Afghanistan, said that they still have power supply problems but other issues, including the smuggling of raw materials, has been stopped.
“Our problems have decreased compared to the past. Our expectation is to decrease challenges regarding domestic products,” said Abdul Nasir Rishtia, a member of the Steel Association.
Economic analysts also called on the IEA to help Afghan traders expand the domestic markets.
Business
Pakistan hands over 3,600 tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan
Pakistan on Monday handed over the first consignment of 3,600 metric tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan as a gesture of goodwill.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan handed over the consignment, 28 truckloads, to Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maulana Fazl Bari Fazli at the Torkham border crossing.
Speaking to the media, Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that the Pakistani government has been cooperating with the Afghan government and its people on humanitarian grounds.
Pakistan has brotherly relations with Afghanistan and extends full cooperation to provide food, medicine, education and medical aid to the Afghan government, he said.
He said that emergency facilities were being provided to patients from Afghanistan while talks were underway between the two governments to permanently resolve the difficulties being faced by Afghan medical patients at border crossings.
He further said that the government of Pakistan has set up three big hospitals in Afghanistan and measures are being taken to up-grade these hospitals so that Afghans get good medical facilities in their own country.
The Pakistani ambassador said that steps have also been taken to expedite and facilitate trade between the two countries adding that due to certain situations in Afghanistan the trade volume has been affected between the two countries.
To promote trade and to solve the problems of the business community, Islamabad and Kabul want to rehabilitate the existing highway and construct a separate route for trade. He said Pakistan would continue its cooperation with Afghanistan to strengthen bilateral relations.
Business
Senior Afghan, Pakistani officials to meet at Torkham
Senior officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan will meet at Torkham border crossing on Monday to discuss issues related to trade and movement of people.
Afghanistan’s delegation in the meeting will be led by Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, while Pakistan’s will be headed by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood. The Pakistani delegation will also include National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf.
The officials will discuss various important matters related to smooth movement of people and patients across the border, issuance of temporary admission documents, increase in timings of border crossing points, establishment of joint border infrastructure, training of Afghan nominees for trade related capacity building courses and smooth crossing of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported.
Officials will also discuss the time frame for reinitiating the stalled Torkham-Jalalabad road project and the start of a luxury bus service between Peshawar-Jalalabad and Quetta-Kandahar, according to Dawn news.
The Peshawar-Jalalabad motorway concept was given the go-ahead in 2016. However, there has been no progress on the 281-km road project.
Meanwhile, Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) in a report on Saturday expressed concerns over the “shrinking” trade volume from $2.5 billion to $1 billion between the two countries.
“Lack of business-friendly policies, absence of proper barter trade mechanisms, ineffective investment and joint venture policies apart from unnecessary pressure and action by the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) are the main factors that reduced the trade volume,” the report said.
It stated that in the absence of an operational banking structure in Afghanistan, banks refused to process third-party payments which hindered international transactions.
Moreover, imposition of duties, fiscal reforms, double taxation, and unilateral imposition of duties and taxes by either government also affected the trade, according to the report.
“The trade volume decreased due to the unregulated movement of goods, the need for unnecessary documents, difficult security checks, and poor transit facilities in both countries,” the report stated.
Business
ACCI welcomes Pakistan’s move to establish a legal barter system
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) on Saturday welcomed Pakistan’s move to establish a legal mechanism to provide for barter trade with two sanctions-hit neighbors — Afghanistan and Iran.
The decision was taken at a meeting of Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday.
The ACCI said the adoption of the mechanism would be effective in preventing the smuggling of goods between the two countries.
“We are in favor of legal trade and good trade relations and mutual respect both with the countries of the region and with the whole world,” said ACCI deputy chief Mohammad Younus Mohmand.
Economists believe that improving trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are key to increasing imports and exports between the two countries.
“If the Pakistanis use honesty in these matters, it is a big step, which is in fact a regional move, and it can be a good help in strengthening the Afghan economy and building trust in the Afghan economy, and it is not an easy step,” said Sayed Massoud, an Afghan university lecturer.
According to an official statement issued by Pakistan, the meeting, presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, focused on a commerce ministry’s summary for “grant of regulatory support for establishing barter trade arrangements with Afghanistan and Iran”.
After discussions, the consensus “allowed regulatory cover to barter trade arrangements by amending relevant provisions” of the export and import policy orders.
Trade between Pakistan and Iran has stagnated for more than a decade mainly due to US sanctions on Tehran, while Pak-Afghan formal trade has suffered in the absence of a banking system in Afghanistan and Washington’s decision to freeze Afghanistan’s foreign reserves.
As a way out, the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Iran’s Zahidan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed an agreement in November last year for a barter trade mechanism. Subsequently, other chambers of the two countries were also brought into the same system.
The same mechanism would also be replicated with Afghanistan given its heavy reliance on Pakistan for essential commodities, Dawn News reported.
