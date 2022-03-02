Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 2, 2022)

Officials of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Industries and Mines (ACIM) said on Tuesday that corruption and insecurity have been eradicated since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power last year but stated that the country was dealing with a severe economic crisis.

Officials said that one example is that of factories. According to them hundreds of manufacturing businesses have closed down due to the crisis.

The sudden collapse of the former government in August last year resulted in foreign donors cutting off all funding to Afghanistan, freezing of the country’s foreign reserves and imposition of economic sanctions.

Afghanistan, which has for the past 20 years been largely reliant on foreign funding, has been hit hard by these decisions which have contributed enormously to the current humanitarian crisis.

Chamber officials meanwhile said that international sanctions on Afghanistan’s banking system have led to the closure of many factories.

“We are satisfied with the Islamic Emirate, they are trying to promote domestic products and industries. Problems we have are because of international sanctions. The problem must be solved and Afghan money must be released,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, the deputy head of the ACIM.

Members of the Steel Association, which is a major electricity consumer in Afghanistan, said that they still have power supply problems but other issues, including the smuggling of raw materials, has been stopped.

“Our problems have decreased compared to the past. Our expectation is to decrease challenges regarding domestic products,” said Abdul Nasir Rishtia, a member of the Steel Association.

Economic analysts also called on the IEA to help Afghan traders expand the domestic markets.