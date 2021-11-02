Business
Chaman-Boldak crossing into Pakistan reopens
The Pakistani embassy in Kabul has announced that the Chaman-Boldak crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopened on Tuesday.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, tweeted that the Chaman-Boldak crossing would be open to the public from Tuesday, following talks between the two countries’ border officials.
“Chaman-Boldak Gate is now open. Pedestrian and trade vehicles started crossing. We welcome Afghan fruit trucks moving to Pakistan. Urge all concerned on both sides to devote their energies to ensure smooth movement of people and trucks,” Ahmad Khan tweeted.
“Pakistan has waived off visa processing charges by NADRA for Afghan citizens up to 31 December 2021. This is in pursuance of the decision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to facilitate Afghan nationals’ travel to Pakistan,” Ahmad Khan tweeted.
A resident who lives near the crossing said that traffic started moving early Tuesday through the crossing.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Business
Afghanistan ships 45 tons of pine nuts to China as air corridor resumes
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Sunday that 45 tons of pine nuts were exported to China, via an air corridor, for the first time since they took power in August.
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the IEA, said at an inauguration ceremony that this is a positive step towards boosting Afghanistan’s economy.
He said that exporting pine nuts this year could generate as much as $1 billion in revenue for the country.
The acting minister of commerce, Nooridin Azizi said Sunday’s shipment was the first of many.
“We exported 10 tons last year, but now this has increased to 45 tons. More than $1 billion (in revenue) will come to our country,” he said.
Kabul’s pine nut sellers meanwhile said they hope that this new development will have a positive impact on business for them.
They said that when borders closed and exports ceased, they were forced to drastically lower their prices in order to sell the nuts.
“Last year the price of 7kg of pine nuts was 40,000 AFN; now it has dropped to 7,500 AFN. Prices dropped, because the borders are closed to export it,” said Abdul Wakal, one pine nut seller.
“Our pine nuts were sent to international bazaars, but now borders are closed our pine nuts are not exported to the world,” said Tala Mohammad, another seller.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: http://www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners, we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Business
Turmen officials scheduled to visit Kabul to discuss TAPI project
Turkmen officials are due to travel to Kabul this week to discuss the development of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, Reuters reported.
The pipeline, which would carry 33bn m3/year of gas from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh field to southeast Asia, was first discussed in the 1990s.
But the project has struggled to secure financing, in part because of security concerns over the section of the pipeline that would run through Afghanistan.
However, the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rulers have expressed its support for TAPI.
Business
Saffron producers appeal for global exports to resume
Afghanistan’s Saffron Producers Union on Saturday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to help restart the saffron production and export sector, which came to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and the change in government.
Officials from the union said that unless something is done to restart business, the saffron industry could collapse.
They said that now, without commercial cargo flights into Afghanistan, their international market flow has dried up.
“We had products, but stopped because of COVID-19. Our products and exports have been stopped. If there is no [export] corridor for us saffron production will be stopped,” said Abdul Basir Azimi, an exporter of saffron.
Officials of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock meanwhile called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to find a market for domestic products.
“Our saffron was ranked number one in the world several times, but now faces problems. Export environment should be provided for saffron,” said Mirwais Hajizada, deputy head of the chamber.
Economic analysts meanwhile urged the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)
to support the export of domestic products.
“We have seen that some of our products have a special place in global markets, and have many customers in the world. Now the market for products has disappeared. The basic problems should be solved,” said Saeed-ur-Rahman Imran, an economic analyst.
Afghanistan’s saffron is a valuable revenue generator for the country and the industry employs hundreds of thousands of workers directly and indirectly.
Pentagon removes more than 130,000 Afghanistan War photos and videos
Biden and Erdogan meet on sidelines of G20 Summit, discuss Afghanistan
Powerful explosion rocks Kabul as military hospital targeted
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s exports, imports after IEA takeover discussed
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Massive fire engulfs Balkh straw market
ACB Chairman welcomes new board members
US says Doha talks with IEA were “candid and professional”
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s exports, imports after IEA takeover discussed
Tahawol: US Foreign Minister and Ghani’s last phone conversation discussed
Tahawol: Outcomes of Turkmenistan FM’s visit to Kabul discussed
Saar: Situation of Afghanistan prisons discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Turmen officials scheduled to visit Kabul to discuss TAPI project
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan cricketers warned not to ‘underestimate’ Afghan team
-
Latest News2 days ago
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Facebook changes its company name to Meta
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN urgently needs cash in Afghanistan, but struggles for solution
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dozens of families receive aid amid rising poverty in Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile
-
Latest News3 days ago
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar