Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds eleven

At least three people were killed and 8 others were wounded in a suicide bombing in Chahar Asyab district, Kabul.

According to security forces, around 8 o’clock this morning, a suicide attack took place amongst civilians in the Reshkhor area of Chahar Asyab district, Kabul.

All the casualties left from the attack are reported to be civilians. Reportedly, the initial target of the attacker was the garrison of the special operations corps of the ministry of defense in Rishkhor, Kabul, but exploded before reaching the target.

The army’s announcement puts the number of dead at 3 and the wounded at 8 so far.