Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18

At least three people were killed and 15 others were wounded in a suicide bombing in Chahar Asyab district, Kabul.

According to security forces, around 8 o’clock this morning, a suicide attack took place among civilians in the Reshkhor area of Chahar Asyab district, Kabul.

All the casualties left from the attack are reported to be civilians.

Reportedly, the initial target of the attacker was the garrison of the special operations corps of the ministry of defense in Rishkhor, Kabul, but exploded before reaching the target.

The army’s announcement puts the number of dead at 3 and the wounded at 15.

Locals say the suicide bomber had blended itself amongst workers to enter the military base but blew up before getting in after it realized it was identified.

According to reports, during the same time, Ramadan, last year, a car bomb attacked the same military camp, which killed a number of civilians.

Residents want the authorities to keep the camp away from the residential area so that so-called immunity that the people have can be restored.

It is worth mentioning that there was a second blast as well today in PD^16 Kabul, injuring 3. The police confirmed the incident and said the blast was caused by magnetic IED.