CEO Abdullah Boycotts Consultative Peace Jirga

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Sunday that he will not participate at the Grand Consultative Peace Jirga which is expected to be held on April 29.

In a statement released on Sunday, Abdullah said that he was not consulted about the consultative peace meeting.

According to Afghanistan’s Chief Executive, the upcoming Loy Jirga would not be helpful to overcome the current challenges in the country.

Earlier, the Peace and Moderation electoral ticket led by Mohammad Hanif Atmar had also criticized the National Unity Government (NUG), saying the government has not consulted with the national and political elites regarding the Grand Consultative Peace Jirga.

At least two thousand people would participate in the Loy Jirga. It would comprise of 23 sections to represent political parties, civil society, tribal elders, and member of the national council.