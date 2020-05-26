Business
Central bank to run campaign to promote Afghani in western provinces
The government has set to launch a campaign over the use of Afghani currency instead of Iranian Rials in domestic transactions in western parts of the country.
Sharifullah Shagewal, a spokesman for the central bank of Afghanistan, Da Afghanistan Bank says that the organization has set to boost the use of Afghani currency in local markets.
According to reports, many provinces sharing borders with Iran use Rials for transactions.
It comes as the organization launched a campaign in 2019 just to tell people not to use foreign currencies in Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Helmand, and Kandahar province, where public used to use Pakistani rupees in daily transactions.
Now, the De Afghanistan Back says that it succeeded to prevent billions of Pakistani rupees from money circulation in the country.
Meanwhile, the central bank of Afghanistan urges the public to join the campaign by using Afghani currency instead of foreign currencies in their daily businesses.
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
There has been an increased risk along both sides of the India-Pakistan border, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Friday.
FAO, in its Friday release, warned, “Despite control operations, recent heavy rains have created ideal conditions for the pest’s reproduction in several countries. Young juveniles will become voracious adults in June just as farmers begin to harvest, compounding an already bleak food security situation.”
Reports indicate that India has reached out to Pakistan to counter a locust invasion which threatens to destroy crops and undermine food security in the south and southwest Asia already threatened by the COVID19 pandemic.
According to Indian news outlets, swarms of desert locusts swept Jaipur on Monday as the insect onslaught spread wider to parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh; while Gujarat and Punjab have warned their farmers of locust attacks.
This is the second round of locust attack in India, the first one having occurred during December-February.
Locust attacks in 12 countries, including Pakistan, Iran, and ten nations in Africa, have damaged crops over millions of hectares.
The World Bank has set up a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East combat the impact of locusts.
It is noteworthy that the Locusts can destroy standing crops and devastate livelihoods of people – The desert locust is considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world and a single swarm covering 1 square kilometer can contain up to 80 million locusts.
Pak-Afghan transit affairs to resume – MCIA
The transit problems via Pakistan will soon be resolved, and exports will begin through Torkham and Spin Boldak, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan reported.
The MCIA says it has been able to reach an agreement with the Pakistani to open the Spin Boldak and Torkham crossings for six days a week to transit.
According to officials, Afghanistan will be able to resume exports through the two crossings following the Eid holidays, noting, “It’s profitable to export through these ports.”
On the other hand, the private sector wants the MCIA to work out other export pathways in addition to that of Pakistan, reasoning “Pakistan’s path is never sure.”
According to officials in the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, here we are with the season to harvest fruit; the government must pave the ground for its export.
They also say, “Although it is closer and affordable, it is always uncertain to trade through Pakistan.”
In order for businesses to grow, the government must look for different ways, on national and international levels, experts emphasize.
Challenges triggered by politics have always threatened Afghanistan’s transit and trade relations with Pakistan.
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
The Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank approved ADB’s financial statements in its first-ever virtual Annual Meeting.
ADB on its official website wrote that its Board of Governors had approved ADB’s financial statements and the allocation of its 2019 net income in the Annual Meeting today.
The annual meeting took place through video conferencing (VTC) Friday amid the COVID19 pandemic.
In his remarks to the meeting, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said, “Our immediate priority is to provide vital support to developing member countries as they confront the COVID19 pandemic and return their economies to a path of sustainable growth,”
“Your approval today of the financial statements and allocation of net income ensure that we have the tools and financial stability to address the enormous challenges that now affect the lives and economies of millions of people across our region,” he added.
The Chair of the Board of Governors said, “Our choices and efforts today will determine whether we can overcome the current health care and economic crises.”
He added, “The ADB should turn this crisis into an opportunity while enhancing knowledge sharing on COVID-19 policy responses and expanding support for low-income countries and vulnerable groups.”
The Board of Governors adopted a resolution to allocate $1.069 billion of net income from ADB’s 2019 ordinary capital resources.
The allocable net income will be distributed as follows:
- $615.7 million to support ADB’s capital adequacy to generate net income,
- $259.5 million to the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s low-income member countries,
- $130 million to the Technical Assistance Special Fund, which includes support to respond to the COVID19 pandemic,
- $30 million to the Regional Cooperation and Integration Fund,
- $24 million to the Climate Change Fund, and
- $10 million to the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.
ADB is actively supporting its members as they address the effects of COVID-19 through its $20 billion response package announced on 13 April.
