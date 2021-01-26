Business
Central Bank to replace old and damaged banknotes
Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) said Tuesday that new banknotes are being printed and will be put into circulation in Afghanistan soon.
Addressing a press conference, the Bank’s General Manager for Payments Mir Aziz Baraki stated that the bank collects around 3.8 billion AFN worth of old and damaged banknotes from circulation each year and replaces them with new banknotes.
Baraki added that the bank would issue 380 million notes this year in the denominations of 10, 20, 50, and 100 AFN.
The official said an amount has already been printed and would be released into circulation soon.
There is an estimated 293 billion AFN (approximately $3.7 billion) in circulation in Afghanistan currently.
Business
Saleh rejects SIGAR claims of cash being smuggled out through airport
Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President has rejected the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s (SIGAR) report over the smuggling of cash from the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated: “However a massive amount of foreign currency does exit Afghanistan’s porous land borders by cross-border networks.
“The report on the flight of foreign currency from Kabul airport is not correct and substantiated,” said Saleh.
Saleh added that a large amount of cash was flowing out of the country to Pakistan.
“The strict anti-money laundering regulations have created a dark parallel market. Let’s be real,” he emphasized.
Last week, SIGAR reported that the unchecked flow of cash out of Afghanistan still exits at the Kabul airport due to poor screening procedures.
According to the report, cash counting machines, which were funded by the US government, are not being used for the purposes intended and the only cash counting machine confirmed to be working is in the arrival entrance, instead of the departure area where strict cash controls are most needed to help prevent cash smuggling.
In addition, the machines lack connectivity to the Internet, which in turn prevents Afghan investigative authorities from tracking currency suspected of being laundered.
“The absence of fully functional and strategically positioned cash counting machines, and declaration forms in the VIP section along with the limited screening of VIP passengers – who are most likely to have large amounts of cash – severely limits the Afghan government’s ability to fully implement its anti-money laundering laws at the airport,” John F. Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction stated in the report.
Business
Govt to purchase local products in move to boost domestic market
The Afghan National Procurement Authority (NPA) and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday, that will compel government entities to purchase only domestic products where possible.
According to the MoU, which was signed between Ilham Omar Hotak, NPA Chief, and Shirbaz Kaminzada, Chief of the ACCI, all government departments will have to use domestic products from next year (1400 Solar Calendar).
Hotak said at the event that government will in the future have to purchase domestically produced or manufactured products, despite the estimated 25 percent price difference.
Hotak urged the ACCI to guarantee the quality of products, stating “all industrialists should standardize their products.”
“We want to use all alternatives to promote our domestic products in the year 1400 and all government bodies will be bound to use domestic products.”
The ACCI officials, meanwhile, stated they would invest more in the country if the government promised to support local products.
ACCI Chief, Shirbaz Kaminzada stated: “If domestic products are included in government deals we are ready to invest in other sectors as well.”
Business
SIGAR urges tighter VIP control to stop cash smuggling through airport
Despite efforts by the Afghan government to reduce the flow of cash out of the country’s busiest international airport, significant control weaknesses continue to exist at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported Thursday.
Cash counting machines, which were funded by the US government, are not being used for the purposes intended and the only cash counting machine confirmed to be working is in the arrival entrance, instead of the departure area where strict cash controls are most needed to help prevent cash smuggling, SIGAR reported.
In addition, the machines lack connectivity to the Internet, which in turn prevents Afghan investigative authorities from tracking currency suspected of being laundered.
“The absence of fully functional and strategically positioned cash counting machines, and declaration forms in the VIP section along with the limited screening of VIP passengers – who are most likely to have large amounts of cash – severely limits the Afghan government’s ability to fully implement its anti-money laundering laws at the airport,” John F. Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction stated in the report.
To improve screening procedures at Hamid Karzai International Airport, SIGAR suggested the Afghan government take the following two actions:
1. Fully integrate cash counting machines with functioning Internet capability into the normal customs process both at the non-VIP and VIP terminals to better ensure that all declared and detected currency is counted, and serial numbers captured, for use by FinTRACA and its international partners.
2. Strengthen controls at the VIP terminal by requiring all VIP and VVIP passengers to fill out customs declaration forms, and have airport staff count any cash declared and send serial numbers to FinTRACA.
Sopko stated: “We provided a draft copy of this report to the [US] Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of State (DOS) for comments on December 21, 2020, and the Afghan government for comments on December 22, 2020.
“DHS provided technical comments for incorporation in the report on January 8, 2021, which we
incorporated as appropriate. The Department of State informed SIGAR on January 8, 2021 that it does not have any technical comments.
“As of the publication of this report, the Afghan government did not provide any comment on the report nor on the matters for its consideration,” Sopko stated.
WHO pledges $112 million for COVID vaccines
Ghani shares his concerns on polio problem with Bill Gates
Central Bank to replace old and damaged banknotes
Taliban ‘unwilling’ peace talks participants: Nadery
Saleh rejects SIGAR claims of cash being smuggled out through airport
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
Sola: Stalled situation of peace talks discussed
Tahawol: Biden policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Increase in level of violence discussed
Zerbena: Interview with ACCI Chief, Shirbaz Kaminzada
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban should cut ties with Pakistan: Ghani
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three people killed in separate incidents in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban ‘prevents’ 3.5 million children from getting polio vaccine
-
Featured3 days ago
Biden to keep Khalilzad as peace envoy for now
-
Latest News4 days ago
NATO stands ready to adjust its presence in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan calls on Biden to stick to US-Taliban deal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan wins by 16 runs in first of three ODIs against Ireland