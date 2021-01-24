Central Bank staff once again targeted in IED explosion

(Last Updated On: January 24, 2021)

A senior official of De Afghanistan Bank, (the Central Bank) was targeted in an IED explosion in Kabul early Sunday morning, the bank confirmed.

The bank said in a statement that Abdullah Dawrani, the head of the Financial Dispute Resolution Commission, was the target in an IED explosion at around 8.15 am this morning.

According to the statement, Dawrani was wounded and his bodyguard was killed in the blast.

The bank stated that another person was also injured in the explosion, which occurred in the Shah Shaheed area of PD8 of the city but did not reveal the person’s identity.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the second targeted attack against Central Bank employees.

In November last year, Yama Siavash, a former TV news anchor, and an employee of the Central Bank, was killed in an IED explosion in PD9 in Kabul.

Meanwhile, an IED blast rattled Jalalabad city in eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning.

The blast happened in PD4 of the city, police confirmed.

Farid Khan, a spokesman for Nangarhar police told Ariana News that at least three civilians were wounded in that explosion.