Central bank sets up telegraphic transfer system for foreign deposits
Da Afghanistan Bank, the country’s central bank, said on Wednesday it has established a telegraphic transfer facility for traders and investors.
Mohammad Saber Momand, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank, said in a video clip on Wednesday that the bank has provided the necessary facilities for traders and investors in order to prevent losses to the general public and for traders who need to make foreign transfers.
“According to this strategy, traders and investors can grow and strengthen their business … to import raw materials, especially food, medical and agricultural drugs, health materials, fuel, raw materials, modern machines and technology needed…” Moman said.
He also said it would allow for transfers to students overseas.
According to a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank the humanitarian aid delivered to Afghanistan through the United Nations remains in its original state by agreement and is exempt from this arrangement.
A telegraphic transfer (TT) is an electronic method of transferring funds utilized primarily for overseas wire transactions.
World Bank to push ahead with some Afghan projects
The World Bank has resumed work on three projects in Afghanistan focused on health, agriculture and livelihoods, but will maintain a hold on some $150 million for education projects, two sources familiar with the decision said Tuesday.
The multilateral development bank had put all four projects, valued at around $600 million, on hold in late March, citing its deep concerns over the Islamic Emirate’s ban on girls attending public high school.
Group of Seven partners and other major donors to the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will meet to discuss the country’s mounting economic and food security problems on Friday during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the U.S. Treasury announced on Monday.
Some multilateral organizations, including the IMF, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the Islamic Development Bank, will also take part, one of the sources said.
When it halted work on the four programs, the World Bank noted that its policies required all ARTF-financed activities to support access to – and equity of services for – women and girls in Afghanistan.
Officials decided to “resume preparations” for the three non-education projects, valued at around $450 million, given the deepening economic crisis in Afghanistan worsened by rising food and energy prices triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, one of the sources said.
Russia calls its actions “a special military operation.”
The World Bank last week issued a dire outlook for Afghanistan’s economy, noting that per capita income had fallen by over a third in the last four months of 2021 following the seizure of power by the Islamic Emirate (IE) as U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew.
It said around 37% of Afghan households did not have enough money to cover food while 33% could afford food but nothing more.
When it agreed to free up ARTF funds for new projects to be implemented by U.N. agencies, the World Bank had stipulated that it expected a “strong focus on ensuring that girls and women participate and benefit from the support.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has unraveled gains in rights made by women during the last two decades, including restricting them from working and limiting their travel unless accompanied by a close male relative. Most girls were also barred from going to public school beyond seventh grade.
Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) officials said that $32 million in cash aid arrived in Kabul on Sunday.
The central bank officials said that the cash was immediately transferred to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
DAB welcomes the assistances and called on the international community to continue assisting Afghanistan via the banking sector.
According to the DAB, officials, they want positive relations with all foreign countries and hope the international community helps Afghanistan regarding banking relations.
Afghanistan exports hundreds of tons of white paper to Central Asia
Afghanistan exported hundreds of tons of domestically produced white paper to Central Asian countries this month, officials said on Saturday.
The Chamber of Industries and Mines said that Afghanistan is capable of producing any type of paper.
According to the chamber, Afghanistan needs 15,000 tons of white paper annually, but the level of domestic production is four times the country’s needs. Hence, the country’s industrialists have started exporting to the markets of Central Asian countries according to the global standards.
“We call on the Islamic Emirate to provide us with durable materials and electricity for domestic production and also to prevent the smuggling of goods to Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, CEO of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
Members of the private sector also call on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to prevent paper imports in order to support domestic production.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Finance assured the private sector officials that it is committed to enhancing domestic production and to remove all the barriers for domestic production.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strives to create all the facilities for the expansion of domestic production. We are also trying to create facilities in the sphere of regulation,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, the ministry spokesman.
Economists also say that boosting domestic production could save Afghanistan from poverty and economic crisis, adding it would also create job opportunities and increase the country’s revenues.
