Central bank sets fire to more than 600 million AFN in old banknotes
Da Afghanistan Bank of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that according to central bank regulations, 618 million AFN in old banknotes have been set on fire.
In a statement on Wednesday the bank said that the banknotes included denominations of 10 afghanis, 20 afghanis and 100 afghanis.
The deputy governor of the IEA, Noor Ahmad Agha, was quoted by the central bank as saying that paying attention to maintaining national (Afghani) banknotes was the responsibility of every citizen.
He urged people to take care of banknotes so as to extend their lifespan. This is the third time the IEA-led bank has destroyed large numbers of banknotes.
Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road
Pakistan will allow India to use its territory to transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicine to Afghanistan, beginning this month, Pakistani customs officials said on Tuesday.
The permission of such a convoy is rare by Pakistan, which has barred the entry of goods from India for years as the relationship between the two nuclear-armed nations has deteriorated.
It marks a response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the collapse of the former government last year.
The first convoy of 60 trucks will cross from India to Pakistan at the Wagah border – a key goods transit point between the two countries – on February 22, Additional Director of Customs Beelam Ramzan told Reuters.
“The humanitarian assistance will be handed over to the World Food Program representative in Jalalabad,” Ramzan said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) led administration has been using wheat as a payment for thousands of government workers, mostly labourers, as the country’s financial crisis intensifies.
An Indian government source said India was committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the methods of delivering aid were being worked out with Pakistan. The source added that India had already sent COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
IEA urges foreign countries to invest in Afghanistan, especially China
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Sunday that investment opportunities have been provided for all foreign investors, especially for Chinese companies.
Balil Karimi, the deputy spokesman for the IEA, said the role China can play in Afghanistan is important.
“China is an important and strong country. China’s role in Afghanistan is very important. IEA needs all countries’ economic cooperation, especially China,” said Balil Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
Political analysts believe that while investment from China is important, the IEA still needs to be careful when issuing contracts to Chinese companies.
“Islamic Emirate should not be deceived by China’s behavior,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, a politician.
Analysts said that China can help Afghanistan regarding development and new technology. They said the IEA should engage with China on providing equipment and human resources but first assess China’s strategy when it comes to raw materials.
IEA “should engage with China regarding machinery and human resources, but regarding raw materials we should identify China’s strategy, and limit its cooperation,” said Taj Mohammad Talish, an economic analyst.
Afghans meanwhile welcome moves by China to invest in Afghanistan and said they hope this will create job opportunities.
“China is a power in the world, it is good for Afghanistan to get help from China,” said Ahmad, a Kabul resident.
“China is an industrial country, it can help Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Nasim, another resident of Kabul.
“If China helps Afghanistan, employment opportunities will be provided here,” said Khalid, another resident of Kabul.
IEA committed to Afghanistan-Iran Water Treaty
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said this weekend they are committed to abiding by the 1973 Afghanistan-Iran Water Treaty which stipulates the amount of water from Afghanistan that Iran is entitled to annually.
Former Afghan Prime Minister Musa Shafiq signed the water treaty in 1973 (1351 Persian Calendar). According to the treaty, Iran can receive 817 million cubic meters of water, carried by the Helmand River, per year.
Based on the deal, Iran can get 817 million cubic meters of water per year but due to the lack of water management over the past 25 years, Iran has reportedly received about three billion cubic meters annually.
“We are committed to that deal, which was signed in 1351, and we are trying to keep the process as it is [in the contract],” said Balil Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
Members of the private sector have raised concerns about the problem and said the lack of water management has not benefited Afghans.
“The management of Helmand River water is very important. The IEA should accelerate its efforts for self-sufficiency of Afghanistan and manage water,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Economic analysts on the other hand said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should review the agreement with Iran and keep the current situation in Afghanistan in mind.
“The deal which was signed in 1351 was based on circumstances at that time; But now, Afghanistan needs more water, and Iran receives more water [than what it should],” said Taj Mohammad Talish, an economic analyst.
