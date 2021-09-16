Business
Central bank seizes over $12 million from former govt officials
Afghanistan’s central bank said it had seized nearly $12.4 million in cash and gold from former high-ranking government officials, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh.
In a statement, the central bank said the money and gold had been kept in the houses of officials, although it did not yet know for what purpose.
Saleh’s whereabouts meanwhile are unknown.
In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country’s local Afghani currency.
This comes amid growing concerns that the country’s banks and firms are running short of money, especially dollars, which are widely used.
In a sign that the Islamic Emirate are looking to recoup assets belonging to former government officials, the central bank issued a circular to local banks last week asking them to freeze the accounts of politically exposed individuals linked to the previous government.
But on Wednesday, reports emerged that Afghanistan’s banks are running out of dollars, and may have to close their doors to customers unless the government releases funds soon.
Three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the cash squeeze threatens to upend the country’s already battered economy, largely dependent on hundreds of millions of dollars shipped by the United States to the central bank in Kabul that make their way to Afghans through banks.
Although the cash crunch has lasted weeks, the country’s banks have in recent days repeatedly underlined their concerns to the new government and central bank, two of the people said.
Banks have already pared back services and imposed weekly $200 payout limits, with long queues outside branches as people try to get hold of dollars.
But in a statement on its website on Wednesday, the central bank’s acting governor said banks were stable.
“The banks are completely secure,” he said, adding that commercial banks usually kept 10% of their capital as cash and that those in Afghanistan, on average, held 50% as cash.
Business
Efforts underway to reopen Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Mottaqi met with Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Tuesday to discuss challenges at the country’s border crossings.
Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Doha, said the meeting focused on the people’s challenges at the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings.
According to Shaheen, Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan has assured the Islamic Emirate that the crossings will soon be reopened to Afghans and all challenges will be resolved.
Pakistan closed the Torkham crossing to Afghan travelers, and traffic continued intermittently through Spin Boldak after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover of Afghanistan last month.
Thousands of Afghans are however currently waiting to cross into Pakistan at these crossings.
Business
China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Mes Aynak when situation allows
Members of the Islamic Emirate were seen on Monday touring the Mes Aynak copper mine, which two Chinese companies had been developing.
China’s Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd said that it and the Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) were monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would push forward with the development of the Mes Aynak copper mine when they could.
Logar governor, Mohammad Ali Jan said that “now that the Islamic Emirate is ruling, this is our only and first visit to here, after this the Islamic Emirate and the company’s technical people will work on it together. As we know from history, this is a huge mine in Afghanistan and it is the nation’s great wealth.”
Construction of the mine until now has not been substantial due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, said Zheng Gaoqing, the chairman of Jiangxi Copper, at an online briefing.
Jiangxi Copper and MCC took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has an estimated reserve of 11.08 million tonnes of copper. Jiangxi Copper holds a 25% stake in the project.
Mes Aynak, about 40 km southeast of Kabul, is also the site of ancient Buddhist ruins.
Business
Kabul restaurants hope for better business
Although many businesses are struggling in Afghanistan amid fears that the economy could collapse, some small restaurant owners are hopeful that business will soon improve, Reuters reported.
The power shift in Afghanistan has affected many aspects of local life.
In the first few days after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, the impact was considerable in the country’s capital city Kabul, which was famous for restaurants serving local and international cuisines.
“We used to sell 60 to 70 kilos of meat per day. Now, that has dropped to 30 to 40 kilograms. We’ve lost half our business. Whenever we ask someone, they don’t have money – their money is stuck in the banks. There was no business in the first days of the new regime, but now it’s a bit better,” said Ajmal Khan, manager of Shinwari Restaurant.
According to the report the quality and prices of food in restaurants have been minimally impacted. Customers are satisfied with the services, however, the overall economic situation and uncertainties do not allow many to dine out.
“There is no change in the prices. Prices are the same, and so are the services. Everything is the same as before; only the bazaar has slowed down. Hopefully it gets better. Yes, I don’t come frequently now because most of the people have no steady source of income, so they can’t eat out and enjoy the company of family and friends,” said Abdul Rashid, a diner.
Government officials, bank employees and NGO workers were the main customers at restaurants. Since the Islamic Emirate takeover, many of them have stopped going to their offices. Still, restaurant owners are hopeful that the situation will get back to normal once people get back to their jobs, and banks start normal operations again, Reuters reported.
“We still have 30 percent of our customers. In front of our restaurant, there are banks, offices and directorates. Their employees don’t come here anymore. They are either at home or have left the country,” said Abdullah, a restaurant owner.
Central bank seizes over $12 million from former govt officials
Passenger flights between Iran and Afghanistan resume
Army chief warns against ‘defending American democracy’
Macron says French forces killed ISIS leader in Sahara
Zerbena: Issues in money-transfer in Afghanistan discussed
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
Zerbena: Issues in money-transfer in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Situation of Afghan asylum seekers discussed
Sola: International forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Unemployment, Economic challenges discussed
Tahawol: US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul airport set to resume normal flight operations in next few days
-
Latest News5 days ago
Signs ‘positive’ that int’l community will recognize Islamic Emirate: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
-
Business4 days ago
Fuel, gas imports resume through Hairatan and Aqina ports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden marks 9/11 anniversary, defends withdrawal process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan govt to enforce gender segregation at universities
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugees in Iran eager to return home