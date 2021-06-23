CENTCOM says retrograde process over 50% complete

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2021)

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Wednesday that peace and stability in Afghanistan will not be possible without Iran and Pakistan’s support.

Addressing the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security, Shoigu said the situation in Afghanistan “requires particular attention – both by neighboring countries and international organizations”.

He said that in 20 years US and NATO troops had not managed to achieve “real results” and warned that after the withdrawal of foreign troops, Afghanistan could face civil war.

Former president Hamid Karzai also addressed participants at the conference virtually and appealed to Russia, China, Pakistan and other countries in the region to step up their support in favor of the peace process.

He said the recent attack on the girl’s school in Kabul, which killed over 80 students, was a glaring example of the suffering of Afghans.

Karzai said it was up to the Afghan people to forge a stable future but that they cannot do it without the help of the world’s major powers including Russia.

He said the Afghan people “wholeheartedly” supported the start of the peace process three years ago but today, “the situation is worsening”. We believe that the participation of Russia and China with Pakistan will be significant to achieve peace, he said.

“We hope that Iran will join this process,” he added.

Karzai acknowledged Russia’s support to date in terms of bringing parties together over the peace process, including the recent Troika. “Peace in Afghanistan and stability in Afghanistan are definitely linked to a more stable region, to a more prosperous region.

“Afghanistan is at the heart of this region …. And the people of Afghanistan are at the heart of this region,” he said.

“I hope you will all participate with us to reach this (peace).

“We want to stand on our own feet and not rely on the international community,” he said.