CENTCOM chief says US to cut troops to 4,500 by November

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2020)

The United States will draw down to 4,500 American troops in Afghanistan by November, the head of US Central Command said Wednesday night. 

General Kenneth McKenzie said in an interview with VOA: “We’re on a glide slope (in Afghanistan) to be at 4,500 by the November time frame, late October, November time frame.” 

“At 4,500 we’re still going to be able to accomplish the core task that we want to accomplish, and we’ve shown more than ample goodwill in our willingness to demonstrate that we don’t want to be an occupying force in this country, but we do have strategic interests, vital interests, that compel us to be certain that these entities such as al-Qaida and ISIS can’t be guests there to attack the United States,” McKenzie added.

Currently, there are 8,600 troops in Afghanistan – which means at least 4,000 will be withdrawn. 

In July, McKenzie told VOA that inter-Afghan dialogue would need to begin and the US would need to be confident that the Taliban would not host ISIS (Daesh) and al-Qaida terrorist groups before US troops could be greatly reduced in Afghanistan. 

When VOA asked Wednesday what had changed, McKenzie said the Taliban “has still not shown conclusively that they are going to break with al-Qaida” and have “continued to go after the Afghan security forces.”

  VOA meanwhile reported that Bradley Bowman, a defense expert with the Washington-based think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies, raised concerns Wednesday that the announcement could be due to “a calendar or political motivation with respect to the (US presidential) election.”

“This announcement appears to be larger and faster than anticipated,” Bowman said. 

“This does smack a little bit of a calendar-based withdrawal that we’ve seen time and again is a mistake, but I am pleased that it is not a complete withdrawal.” 

The US presidential election is on November 3.

Thousands of refugees without shelter after Moria camp fire

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 9, 2020)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday a fire broke out at the controversial Moria Reception and Identification Center on the Greek island of Lesvos overnight and destroyed more than 80 percent of the camp. 

IOM said there were no initial reports of casualties but over 12,600 migrants and refugees were now displaced. 

“This devastating tragedy compounds the already existing challenges and difficult conditions at Moria due to overcrowding and COVID-19,” said IOM Director General António Vitorino. 

“We are doing everything we can to support the Greek authorities and the affected migrants and refugees, to ensure their immediate care and safety as we work together on longer-term solutions.” 

IOM said it was mobilizing to provide immediate support to the authorities and people affected, particularly the unaccompanied children and said that the organization, along with other groups, is committed to transporting 400 unaccompanied children from Lesvos to suitable accommodations on the mainland and to escort them during the transfer.

Athens meanwhile declared a state of emergency on Lesvos and sent police reinforcements to the island, off Turkey, to help keep order, Reuters reported.

Deputy Migration Minister George Koumoutsakos said about 3,000 migrants and refugees would be temporarily housed in tents as the government struggles to find alternative shelter for the migrants, some of whom were now camped out in fields nearby.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but authorities were investigating whether they were started deliberately.

Reuters reported the fire broke out just after midnight and by dawn on Wednesday most of the camp was a smoldering mass of burned containers and tents, with a few people searching through the debris for their possessions.

“There was not just one but many fires in the camp. Migrants threw stones at firefighters trying to put out the fires. The cause is under investigation,” Constantine Theophilopoulos, fire brigade chief for the northern Aegean, told ERT TV.

Initial reports suggested the fires broke out at different locations in the sprawling camp after authorities tried to isolate some individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Explosives used in Saleh bombing is a Haqqani trademark: Andarabi

Ariana News

Published

16 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 9, 2020)

Afghanistan’s acting minister of interior, Massoud Andarabi, said late Wednesday that preliminary test results indicate the type of explosive material used in the IED against First Vice President Amrullah Saleh earlier in the day is commonly used by Haqqani Network. 

Andarabi said reports indicate RDX-HMX + Nitroglycerin was used. 

He said the nature of the material and the attack are similar to other attacks that the Haqqani Network has claimed responsibility for in the past.

Soon after the explosion, the Taliban issued a tweet rejecting responsibility for the attack. However, no group has yet claimed responsibility. 

Saleh’s convoy was targeted in Kabul city early Wednesday while he was on his way to work. 

The vice president survived the attack and suffered only minor injuries but at least 10 people were killed and a few dozen wounded – including some of his bodyguards. 

Amnesty International calls for voices of victims to be heard

Ariana News

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: September 9, 2020)

With peace talks poised to start in Doha between Afghanistan and the Taliban, human rights organization Amnesty International has called on both sides to include the voices of victims of the conflict so as to ensure their rights are respected in any deal made. 

The organization also called for women to be heard so as to preserve their rights. 

In a statement issued Wednesday, Amnesty International’s Director of the Office of the Secretary-General, David Griffiths said “for any peace talks to be worthy of their name, they must commit to delivering justice for victims and ensuring accountability for serious human rights violations. The participation of victims in these talks is a critical safeguard to ensure that their voices are not ignored.”

“Peace cannot merely mean a cessation of hostilities. For Afghanistan to break with its painful past and for wounds to heal, victims must have access to justice, with perpetrators held accountable,” he said. 

“A failure to address serious human rights violations committed by all sides in the conflict will not only betray the victims but also threaten further conflict.”

Amnesty International also called on the negotiating teams and parties to the conflict – particularly the government of Afghanistan – to ensure that the advances made on human rights over the past two decades are not rolled back, and that the human rights of all Afghans, especially women, are at the heart of any eventual agreement. 

“All efforts on women’s rights should aim to consolidate and further strengthen the ability of women to exercise their human rights fully.” the statement read.

The organizations stated that peace talks must also make a commitment to preserving and strengthening Afghanistan’s human rights progress over the past two decades.

They said any peace agreement must meet Afghanistan’s international obligations by upholding fair trials and the rights of women and girls, children, religious and ethnic minorities, journalists, and human rights defenders.

According to them, the Taliban has to date failed to make explicit and credible commitments to the human rights enshrined in Afghanistan’s constitution and international human rights law including the right to work, the right to education, the right to freedom of movement, the right to religion or belief, and the right to freedom of expression.

“There is no getting away from the fact that the Afghan authorities have failed to meet their own commitments to human rights, but there is also no denying that important strides have been made over the past two decades towards greater freedoms for women and girls, religious and ethnic minorities, journalists and human rights defenders, and on the right to education.

“Afghans, despite serious security threats, have been exercising their civil and political rights. These gains must be consolidated and not bargained away,” said Griffiths.

War Crimes

This comes after the United States sanctioned the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, for her continued probe into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan. 

On this note, Amnesty International stated that since 2003, the organization, along with other human rights groups, had documented serious human rights violations against Afghan civilians. 

They stated these violations include torture, disappearances, target killings and the deliberate targeting of civilians in war crimes. 

“Following a failure by the Afghan authorities to seriously investigate these crimes, the ICC stepped in as a “court of last resort”, Amnesty International stated. 

Unhappy about the sanctions against Bensouda, Griffiths stated: “The unconscionable sanctioning of the ICC prosecutor represents the latest attempt by the Trump administration to punish people seeking justice for crimes under international law in Afghanistan. In doing so, the USA has decided to shield perpetrators from accountability and abandon the victims.” 

He called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to stop “shielding perpetrators, support the ICC’s investigation, and commit to ensuring domestic justice to all victims of decades of atrocity crimes in the country. 

“If they are serious about delivering peace to Afghanistan, they must demonstrate that they are not afraid of delivering justice.”

