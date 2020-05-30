Ceasefire must to start, advance peace talks – Abdullah

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council of Reconciliation, speaks of some progress in starting the Intra-Afghan talks.

He also underlined that the government’s negotiating team was ready to start the talks with the Taliban anytime and that the two sides need to take action.

This marks Abdullah’s first speech since taking office as chairman of the High Reconciliation Council after 12 days.

Abdullah called the three-day ceasefire on Eid holidays and the significant exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and the government, promising steps to start the Intra-Afghan talks.

He also called on the countries in the region to continue their cooperation in the Afghan peace process.

Although he announced the full preparations of the government’s negotiating team to start direct talks with the Taliban, he stressed that the start of direct talks with the Taliban requires actions by both sides.

Abdullah said that the final structure of the council would be formed next week.

Meanwhile, a technical team of the Taliban arrived in Kabul following the 3-day ceasefire and is working to ease up the prisoner releases with the Afghan government.

The Taliban’s technical team continued talks for the third day behind closed doors with government representatives in Kabul, focusing on the release of prisoners at both ends, with the aim of speeding up the process and paving the ground for the Intra-Afghan talks.

It is worth mentioning that on the fourth day of the unofficial ceasefire, neither the Taliban nor the government has reported any incidents of violence. To this point, both sides seem optimistic about the cessation of violence.