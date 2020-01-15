Ceasefire Key to Peace Talks: Mohib

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2020)

Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser, underlined Wednesday at the Raisina Dialogue multilateral conference in New Delhi that “a ceasefire is necessary to create a conducive environment for talks” adding that if the Taliban do not accept the Afghan government’s recall on Peace Talks, they should be ready to go to war with the Afghan Forces.

Mohib, representing Afghanistan in the conference, stated that the Afghan government and people are ready to start the Peace Talks with the Taliban.

“The Afghan people and government stand ready to engage in peace talks. But if the Taliban refuse to answer this call, prepare to face the full force of the Afghan Nation,” said Mohib.

He also referred to the ceasefire as a ‘catalyst to a sustainable peace’ adding that “it will prove to the Afghan people and government that our enemies are not only serious about peace but that it is within their control to maintain their part of a future deal.”

Mohib, calling upon the neighbors to cooperate, added that peace in Afghanistan means peace in the world.

“We must have the cooperation and support of our neighbors and supporters for peace to be sustainable,” Mohib said.

The 5th Raisina Dialogue Multilateral Conference is going to wrap up on January 16 in New Delhi.

Mohib is expected to meet some of the representatives of the regional countries in this conference.